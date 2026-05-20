Epic Games's Fortnite returns to Apple App Store globally, except Australia

Epic Games’ Fortnite is back on the Apple App Store across the globe, except for Australia. The X account of Fortnite posted that the game is now officially back for iPhone and iPad users. Epic Games won legal proceedings against Apple last year, alleging that the latter had turned its App Store into an illegal monopoly. The game then returned to the App Store in May last year; however, it was only for the US region. Now, after one year, it has returned to the App Store for other regions as well, including India.

Notably, Fortnite also returned to the Google Play Store for Android in March and is available in all regions after securing a favourable verdict against Google.

Fortnite is back on the App Store around the world for iPhones and iPads! ???? Jump in and level up today to unlock the Yeddy outfit: https://t.co/Sv7ZD0iuKn For more, see here: https://t.co/OTxMiBNtyS pic.twitter.com/QlEWjc4Qqt — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 19, 2026

Epic Games vs Apple

The dispute between Apple and Epic Games dates back to 2020, when Epic introduced its own payment system inside Fortnite on iOS, bypassing Apple’s standard 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases.

In response, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, leading Epic Games to file an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. Following years of legal proceedings, a US court ruled in Epic’s favour in 2025, forcing Apple to revise parts of its App Store policies to comply with the decision.

Why has Fortnite not returned to the App Store in Australia

Epic Games said Fortnite has not yet returned to Apple’s App Store in Australia despite the company previously winning a legal case against Apple. According to Epic, the court had found several of Apple’s developer terms to be unlawful, but the iPhone maker continues to enforce those conditions.

Epic Games further said it is seeking additional court orders aimed at stopping what it described as Apple’s unlawful conduct and establishing changes that would benefit both app developers and iOS users. The company added that it cannot relaunch Fortnite in Australia under Apple’s current payment conditions and will wait for a court decision unless Apple agrees to adopt what Epic calls lawful payment terms in the interim.

What is Fortnite

Fortnite is an online multiplayer game built around survival, combat, and fast-paced competitive gameplay. Its most popular mode, Battle Royale, drops up to 100 players onto a shrinking island map where they must search for weapons, resources, and equipment while fighting to remain the last player or team standing. A defining gameplay mechanic is the ability to instantly build structures such as walls, ramps, and platforms during combat, adding a strategic layer beyond shooting mechanics.

Apart from Battle Royale, Fortnite also includes creative sandbox and story-driven cooperative modes. The Save the World mode revolves around players fighting zombie-like creatures after a mysterious storm devastates Earth, while Fortnite Creative allows users to design custom maps, mini-games, and experiences. Over the years, the game’s evolving seasonal events and live in-game changes have created an ongoing narrative involving alternate realities, island transformations, and crossover characters from films, comics, and other games.