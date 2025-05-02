Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google expands availability of AI Mode in Search with new features: Details

Powered by the Gemini 2.0, AI Mode is designed to respond to more complex queries using advanced reasoning, multimodal input processing, and deeper analysis

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Google has announced that it is expanding access to its AI Mode in Search following a successful initial trial. The feature, which was first introduced earlier this year, is now available to all users in the US through Search Labs without a waitlist. Additionally, Google will start rolling out a dedicated AI Mode tab in Search for select Google app users in the coming weeks.
 
Alongside the wider rollout, Google has also introduced new features for AI Mode, including visual cards and the ability to follow up on past queries.
 
What is AI Mode in Google app
 
First introduced in March, AI Mode is designed to respond to more complex queries using advanced reasoning, multimodal input processing, and deeper analysis. Built on top of the existing AI Overview feature, AI Mode provides structured, AI-generated responses that include relevant information and links for further reading. It also allows users to ask follow-up questions to refine results or continue a search thread.
 

New features in AI Mode 
 
Visual cards: Instead of displaying traditional blue links, AI Mode now provides AI-generated answers presented as visual cards. These cards can include detailed information curated from multiple sources. For instance, a search for nearby salons might return a visual card showing ratings, reviews, hours of operation, and service menus. Product-related queries will show shoppable cards with real-time prices, promotions, images, shipping details, and local inventory status.
 
AI history: Google is also introducing a new way for users to revisit and build on previous searches. With the new history panel available from the left side of the screen, users can go back to earlier questions and continue the same thread. This feature is aimed at supporting ongoing tasks or longer-term projects.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

