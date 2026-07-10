Friday, July 10, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Nithin Kamath spots a costly mutual fund mistake: Are you making it?

Nithin Kamath spots a costly mutual fund mistake: Are you making it?

Zerodha cofounder urges investors to review their mutual fund holdings, saying higher costs can quietly reduce long-term returns

Nithin Kamath, founder & chief executive officer at Zerodha

Nithin Kamath, founder & chief executive officer at Zerodha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many mutual fund investors may be paying more than they realise. Zerodha cofounder Nithin Kamath has urged investors to check whether they are investing through direct or regular mutual fund plans, saying a large number of people do not understand the difference.
 
In a post on X, Kamath said investors should review their portfolios to identify the type of mutual fund plans they hold, as the choice can have a significant impact on long-term returns because of differences in costs.
 
While both direct and regular plans invest in the same portfolio and are managed by the same fund manager, the key distinction lies in the expenses charged to investors.
 
 

Direct vs regular mutual funds: What is the difference?

 
Although both plans invest in the same securities, they differ in how they are sold and the costs investors bear.
 

Direct mutual fund plans

  • Bought directly from the asset management company (AMC) or through platforms offering direct plans.
  • Do not include distributor commissions.
  • Generally have a lower expense ratio.
  • Can generate slightly higher returns over long investment periods because of lower annual costs.
 

Regular mutual fund plans

  • Purchased through distributors, banks, brokers or financial advisers.
  • Include distributor commissions within the expense ratio.
  • Usually have a higher annual cost than direct plans.
  • May be suitable for investors who require personalised advice and ongoing investment support.
 
Since the underlying portfolio remains identical, the difference in returns primarily arises from the higher expenses charged in regular plans.

Also Read

MSME

Centre mandates TReDS route for CPSE purchases from MSMEs. What changes?

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Fixed deposit rates in mid-July up to 8.1%: Top picks across lenders

pharma, drugs, medicine

Centre amends drug rules to curb misuse of high-alcohol formulations

Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol formats are gaining traction, but companies are clear that this is not a substitution effect

FSSAI pulls up alcohol makers over flavour, age claims: What the rules say

Dharavi

From Nicobar to Dharavi: India's mega infra projects hit by protests

 

Why even a small difference in costs matters

Expense ratios are deducted from the fund’s assets every year. Even a small difference between direct and regular plans can compound into a meaningful amount over a long investment horizon.
 
For investors staying invested for 10, 15 or 20 years, lower annual costs can translate into higher wealth creation, especially when returns compound over time.
 
However, experts generally advise that investors should not switch solely because a direct plan is cheaper. They should also consider taxation, exit loads, investment objectives and whether they need professional financial advice.
 

Should you switch from regular to direct plans?

Kamath’s broader message was that investors should first understand what they currently own.
 
“A lot of investors still don’t know the difference between direct and regular plans. If you are investing in mutual funds, it’s worth checking if your investments are in regular or direct plans,” he wrote.
 
Before making a switch, investors should evaluate:
 
  • Whether the existing investment attracts an exit load.
  • Possible tax implications, especially for equity mutual funds.
  • Whether they rely on an adviser for portfolio reviews and financial planning.
  • The potential long-term savings from a lower expense ratio.
 
For investors who make their own investment decisions, direct plans can help reduce costs over time. Those who value personalised advice, however, may find the higher expense of regular plans worthwhile if it comes with quality financial guidance. The choice should ultimately depend on an investor's needs, rather than costs alone.

More From This Section

Life Insurance Council, Insurance

Use short-term insurance to cover time-bound financial liabilitiespremium

PFRDA

PFRDA sets up global pension fund panel: How NPS subscribers may benefit

NPS, Pension

Central Autonomous Body employees get 2 more NPS fund option: Details

Income Tax

Have foreign income or overseas assets? Your AIS will soon show them

EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund

What is new about the EPF 2026 Scheme and what it means for subscriberspremium

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance