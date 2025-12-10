Vivo X300 series smartphones now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Vivo X300 series smartphones are now available for purchase in India. The lineup, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro, is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 processor and features camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. The X300 series also marks the Indian debut of Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6, formally replacing FunTouchOS on new Vivo devices.
Vivo X300 series: India pricing
Vivo X300 Pro:
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
- Colours: Dune Gold, Elite Black
Vivo X300:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 75,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 81,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 85,999
- Colours: Elite Black, Mist Blue, Summit Red
Telephoto Extender kit:
- Price: Rs 18,999
Vivo X300 series: Availability and offers
Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are available in India on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon. Here are the introductory offers:
- Up to 10 per cent bank cashback on SBI, HDFC, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards.
- Or, up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in, along with one-year additional extended warranty.
- No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options of up to 24 months
- Rs 4000 discount when bundling Telephoto Extender Kit
Vivo X300 series: Details
The standout feature across the X300 series is the Zeiss-backed camera system. Both models house a 200MP sensor, but each uses it differently. On the X300 Pro, the 200MP sensor is integrated into a periscope telephoto system offering 3.5x optical zoom. The Pro model’s primary camera uses a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor, paired with a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide unit. On the standard X300, the 200MP sensor functions as the main camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 3x telephoto shooter.
Vivo is also offering a 2.35x Telephoto Extender attachment that works with both smartphones.
Both models run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Out of the box, they ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which introduces new lockscreen customisation tools, widget-powered lockscreen cards, dynamic Flip cards, refined animations, a refreshed control centre and Origin Island — Vivo’s version of live activities for real-time updates. The phones also include Vivo's entire suite of AI photo editing and productivity features.
The Vivo X300 features a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display, while the X300 Pro sports a larger 6.78-inch panel. Battery capacities differ too — the standard model has a 6040mAh battery, whereas the Pro variant includes a 6510mAh unit.
Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP telephoto 3.5x (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 6510mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68, IP69
Vivo X300: Specifications
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 2640x1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear cameras: 200MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 6040mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68, IP69