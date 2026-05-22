ChatGPT can now create, edit PowerPoint presentations: Here's how it works

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s productivity features with a new integration for Microsoft PowerPoint. The new feature allows users to create presentation slides, edit existing decks, rewrite content, and organise presentations directly inside PowerPoint using simple text prompts. Instead of manually designing slides or restructuring long presentations, users can now ask ChatGPT to handle many of these tasks automatically. According to the company, the feature is currently available in beta and is rolling out globally for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, Edu, Teachers, K-12, and even Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users.

The move also puts OpenAI in more direct competition with rivals like Anthropic and Google. Anthropic’s Claude chatbot has offered presentation-generation features since last year, while Google’s Gemini AI is deeply integrated with Google Slides. OpenAI already supports tools like Excel and Google Sheets, so PowerPoint integration was seen as a missing piece in its growing workplace AI ecosystem.

What ChatGPT for PowerPoint can do

Apart from presentations, ChatGPT is increasingly being added to productivity and enterprise apps. The chatbot already works with spreadsheets for formula generation, data analysis, summaries, and automation tasks. OpenAI has also been expanding integrations with services like Gmail, Outlook, and SharePoint, allowing ChatGPT to pull information from connected accounts to complete tasks more efficiently.

OpenAI said that users can create presentations from notes, documents, spreadsheets, prompts, or even existing PowerPoint decks. The AI can also summarise information, rewrite slide titles, improve presentation flow, and turn rough ideas into presentation-ready slides.

The new PowerPoint integration focuses on helping users create and edit presentations faster using natural language instructions.

Users can ask ChatGPT to:

Create entirely new presentation slides

Rewrite existing slide content

Improve headings and presentation hierarchy

Add new sections to a deck

Turn screenshots into editable slides

Summarise dense presentations

Restructure slides for better storytelling

Since the feature works directly inside PowerPoint, users can continue editing the generated slides manually afterward.

How ChatGPT improves presentations inside PowerPoint

One of the key features is ChatGPT’s ability to analyse presentation flow and structure. Users can ask the AI what their presentation is trying to say, identify weak narrative sections, or predict questions an executive audience might ask.

ALSO READ: Spotify, Amazon to rival Google NotebookLM with AI podcasts, summaries OpenAI said that the tool is designed to make presentations clearer and easier to understand, especially for business and educational users dealing with large amounts of information. The AI can also simplify complicated slides and turn dense data into cleaner summaries and takeaways.

ChatGPT can pull material from connected platforms such as Gmail, Outlook, and SharePoint. This allows users to create presentations directly from existing files, emails, spreadsheets, or notes without manually copying information between apps. The company said that the system works within PowerPoint’s existing structure, meaning the content remains editable after ChatGPT generates or updates it.

ALSO READ: Deeptech boom has driven Karnataka startups past $300 bn mark: Kharge Although the feature is still in beta, OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a broader productivity assistant that can work across presentations, spreadsheets, and workplace tools instead of functioning only as a chatbot.

How to get ChatGPT for PowerPoint

Open Microsoft PowerPoint on your computer.

Go to the Home tab and click on Add-ins.

Search for ChatGPT in the add-ins store.

Install the ChatGPT add-in for PowerPoint.

Once installed, open ChatGPT from the PowerPoint ribbon.

Sign in using your OpenAI account.

After signing in, users can start creating slides, editing presentations, rewriting content, and generating presentation summaries using natural language prompts directly inside PowerPoint.