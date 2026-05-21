SPPL launches Kodak Matrix QLED Google TVs in India starting at Rs 10,999

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand licensee for Thomson and Kodak TVs in India, has launched a new Matrix QLED Google TV lineup under the Kodak brand. The company said the revamped Matrix lineup is designed for smaller rooms and secondary entertainment spaces, with the new range including 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes. Powered by an ARM Cortex A55 quad-core processor, the TVs run on the Google TV 5.0 platform and come with support for major streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Voot, and Zee5.

Kodak Matrix QLED TV lineup: Price and availability

32-inch: Rs 10,999

40-inch: Rs 15,999

43-inch: Rs 16,999

The new Kodak Matrix QLED Google TV 5.0 range will be available on Flipkart and shopsppl.in.

Kodak Matrix QLED TV lineup: Details

According to Kodak, the new Matrix lineup uses QLED display technology, which is designed to improve colour reproduction, brightness, and viewing angles compared to standard LED panels. The company noted that the TVs also feature a bezel-less design aimed at offering a more immersive viewing experience. All three models support multiple streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Voot, and Zee5 through the Google TV interface.

ALSO READ: Google reshuffles Gemini AI plans with new Ultra tier, revises usage limits The televisions are powered by an ARM Cortex A55 quad-core processor and run on Google TV 5.0. Users also get access to more than 10,000 apps and games through the Google Play Store. The interface includes support for voice commands using Google Assistant and Chromecast support for wireless casting from smartphones and other devices.

For audio, the TVs include 40W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus and surround sound support across the lineup. The company said the setup is designed to deliver clearer dialogue and better sound performance for movies, sports, and streaming content without requiring external speakers.

The TVs also include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, and USB connectivity options for connecting gaming consoles, streaming devices, and other accessories.

Kodak Matrix QLED TV lineup: Key features