Croma has announced its Black Friday sale in India, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, televisions and home appliances. The five-day sale, which began on November 26, will run until November 30. Customers can avail bank cashback on select cards, exchange bonus on trade-in and more on select products. The retailer is also offering no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) options on eligible purchases.

Here are the details of the Croma Black Friday sale offers:

Croma Black Friday sale: Offers on Apple products

Croma is offering discounts on select Apple devices, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Pro Max and MacBook Neo. The offers combine bank cashback, exchange value and additional exchange bonuses.

iPhone 16 (128GB)

Price: Rs 89,900

Offer price: Rs 79,490

Exchange value: Up to Rs 24,000 for an iPhone 14 (128GB)

Additional exchange bonus: Up to Rs 8,000

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 2,000

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB)

Price: Rs 1,49,900

Offer price: Rs 1,32,290

Exchange value: Up to Rs 24,000 for an iPhone 14 (128GB)

Additional exchange bonus: Up to Rs 8,000

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 4,000

MacBook Neo (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Price: Rs 79,900

Offer price: Rs 68,714

Exchange value: Up to Rs 12,000 for an eligible Intel-based MacBook

Additional exchange bonus: Up to Rs 7,000

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 7,000

Croma Black Friday sale: Offers on Android smartphones

Croma is also offering discounts on select Android smartphones from Samsung, Oppo and Redmi. The effective prices include exchange benefits and other applicable promotional discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB storage):

Listed at Rs 1,54,999, the smartphone is available at an effective starting price of Rs 85,999. The offer includes an exchange value of up to Rs 60,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000.

OPPO F35 Pro 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage):

Listed at Rs 45,999, the smartphone is available at an effective starting price of Rs 11,761. The offer includes an exchange value of up to Rs 20,000, an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,499 and cashback of up to Rs 4,139.

Redmi 17C 5G (4GB RAM + 128GB storage):

ALSO READ: Apple may launch five Product(RED) edition devices on Dec 1: What to expect The smartphone is available at an effective starting price of Rs 11,999. The offer includes an exchange value of up to Rs 8,000.

Croma Black Friday sale: Offers on laptops

The sale also includes discounts on laptops from Lenovo, HP and Acer. Croma is offering exchange benefits, cashback and additional discounts on select models.

Lenovo Yoga S7 14:

The laptop is available at an effective price of Rs 1,02,392. The offer includes an exchange bonus of Rs 26,598 and cashback of up to Rs 4,000.

HP 14 OmniBook 5 AI Laptop (16GB RAM + 512GB storage):

The laptop is available at an effective price of Rs 69,810. The offer includes an exchange value of up to Rs 3,000, an additional exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and cashback of up to Rs 2,500.

Acer Aspire Lite:

ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out scheduled messages: How to use it and what to know The Aspire Lite laptop is available at an effective price of Rs 43,609. The offer includes an exchange value of up to Rs 2,000 and a further discount of Rs 2,401.

Croma Black Friday sale: Television and soundbar offers

Croma is offering discounts on select televisions from LG and Sony, alongside cashback and EMI benefits.

LG 55-inch 4K AI Nano TV: Rs 44,990 (Inclusive of Rs 1800 cashback)

Sony 65-inch Bravia 3II: Rs 1,16,990 (Inclusive of Rs 3000 cashback)

LG 75-inch 4K AI Nano TV: Rs 89,990 (Inclusive of Rs 4000 cashback)

In addition, customers can avail EMIs starting at Rs 1,999 and cashback of up to Rs 26,000 on select televisions. Croma is also offering discounts of up to 12 per cent on select soundbars purchased along with a television.