Adobe rolls out AI assistant in Photoshop, tools in Firefly Image Editor

Adobe has introduced a new AI Assistant in Adobe Photoshop, now available in public beta on the web and mobile. According to the company, the feature allows users to edit photos by describing the changes they want, such as removing distractions, changing backgrounds, or adjusting lighting and colours. Alongside this, Adobe has also introduced new AI-powered editing tools in the Adobe Firefly Image Editor for editing both AI-generated and uploaded images.

AI Assistant in Photoshop

Adobe said the AI Assistant allows users to edit photos by describing the changes they want, such as removing distractions, changing backgrounds, refining lighting, or adjusting colour. According to the company, the assistant can either apply the edits automatically or guide users through the steps required to complete them.

Adobe also said users can request edits using voice commands within the Photoshop app. In addition, Photoshop on the web now includes a feature called AI Markup, which is available in public beta. The company said AI Markup allows users to draw directly on an image and add prompts to specify where edits should be applied, for example, by marking a particular area and requesting elements such as flowers or mountains to be added.

New tools in Firefly Image Editor

Adobe has also introduced new image editing capabilities in the Firefly Image Editor, which is part of its Firefly creative AI platform. According to the company, the updated editor combines multiple AI-powered tools in a single workspace for editing images.

The new tools include Generative Fill, which can add, replace or refine elements in an image, and Generative Remove, which can eliminate unwanted objects. Other tools include Generative Expand for adjusting image size and aspect ratio, Generative Upscale for increasing resolution and sharpening details, and a Remove Background option that isolates subjects with a single click.

Support for multiple AI models

Adobe said users can create images in Firefly using more than 25 AI models, including the company’s own models as well as models from Google, OpenAI, Runway AI and Black Forest Labs. The company said users can generate images using these models and then move directly into editing them within the Firefly Image Editor.

Adobe added that its broader effort to integrate conversational AI across its products includes AI assistants in applications such as Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Express, as well as integrations with third-party platforms including ChatGPT and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Availability

According to Adobe, the AI Assistant in Photoshop is currently available in public beta on the web and mobile versions of the app. The company added that through April 9, paid subscribers using Photoshop on the web and mobile can access unlimited generations when using the AI Assistant, while users of the free version receive 20 generations to start with.

The company said the updated Firefly Image Editor is available globally starting today, and Firefly customers currently have access to unlimited generations when using the platform.