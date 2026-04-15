Google previews I/O 2026 sessions with focus on Android 17, AI and more

Google has published an early list of sessions for its upcoming I/O 2026 developer conference, offering a clearer picture of what the company plans to focus on across Android, artificial intelligence and its developer ecosystem. The initial schedule highlights a continued push into AI-led development, alongside updates to Android, Chrome, Firebase and other core platforms.

Google is expected to expand the session list and provide a full schedule closer to the event. As in previous years, the key announcements are likely to be concentrated in the opening keynote, with sessions offering a deeper look at the technologies introduced.

Google I/O 2026: Schedule

The conference will begin on May 19 with the main “Google Keynote” scheduled from 10:00 am to 11:45 am PT. This will be followed by the “Developer keynote” later in the day from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm PT.

As with previous years, the keynote sessions are expected to set the tone for the event, with announcements around Android, AI initiatives and updates to Google’s core platforms. Detailed technical sessions will begin after the keynotes and continue through May 20.

Google I/O 2026: What to expect from sessions

Google has outlined multiple “What’s new” sessions that will run across both days, focusing on updates to its major platforms and developer tools.

Android and ecosystem updates

The “What’s new in Android” session will cover Android 17, including performance improvements, updates to media and camera capabilities, and new features for large-screen and desktop experiences. Google is also expected to highlight how it is using agentic automation within Android to improve user workflows.

A separate session on adaptive development will focus on how Android is expanding across devices such as phones, cars, TVs and XR platforms. Google describes this shift as “Adaptive Everywhere,” with tools like Jetpack Compose positioned as a core framework for building across form factors. READ: Google launches desktop app for Windows with AI Mode, global search A separate session on adaptive development will focus on how Android is expanding across devices such as phones, cars, TVs and XR platforms. Google describes this shift as “Adaptive Everywhere,” with tools like Jetpack Compose positioned as a core framework for building across form factors.

AI and model ecosystem

AI remains a central theme at I/O this year. The “What’s new in Google AI” session will cover updates across Google’s AI stack, including multimodal capabilities, media generation and robotics-related applications. The session will also touch on tools for building AI agents and working with open-source models.

Google will also highlight updates to its Gemma open model family, including new additions and tools for deploying models across cloud, desktop and mobile environments.

Developer tools and platforms

Several sessions focus on developer productivity. Updates to Android Studio and Gemini-powered development tools will be covered under “What’s new in Android development tools.

READ: Google brings Personal Intelligence to Gemini for Indian users: What is it Firebase is also set to receive updates, with Google positioning it as an “agent-native” platform. The session will focus on building and scaling AI-driven applications, including integrations with tools like AI Studio.

Web, Chrome and cross-platform frameworks

On the web side, sessions will cover updates to Chrome and broader web development capabilities, including improvements aimed at making web apps more reliable and capable.

Google will also highlight updates to Web UI technologies, including new CSS and HTML features for building interactive interfaces, as well as improvements in performance and design workflows.

Flutter will see updates focused on performance and new features, including work on adaptive and AI-driven user experiences.