Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale: Samsung discounts Galaxy S23 to Rs 44,999

Launched at Rs 64,999 onwards, the Galaxy S23 will be available at Rs 44,999 onwards - including bank cashback offer - on Flipkart from May 2

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23

Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Samsung India has announced discounts and bank offers on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Galaxy S23 smartphone. The Indian unit of the South Korean electronics maker has announced that the Galaxy S23 will be available at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart and Samsung online store from May 2. It is a limited-period offer, announced the company in a press note. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched in 2023 at Rs 64,999 onwards. The smartphone recently received OneUI 6.1 update, based on Android 14, which enabled Galaxy AI features. Below are the details:
Samsung Galaxy S23: Price and variants
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 64,999
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 69,999
Samsung Galaxy S23: Offers
Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale price: Rs 44,999 onwards, inclusive of Rs 2,000 bank cashback offer
Samsung Galaxy S23: Details
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of an adaptive refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back with a 50-megapixel primary autofocus sensor of an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 12MP dual-pixel camera sensor.
The smartphone is 7.6mm thick and weighs 168g. It boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and back. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface. It is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery and supports fast wired charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.
Recently Samsung rolled out Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Galaxy AI features that launched on the Galaxy S24 series include features such as Chat Assist, Live Translate for calls, and Interpreter for calling. It also includes other AI-powered productivity tools such as Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Transcript Assist. Generative AI-powered photo editing tools along with the gesture-driven Circle to Search feature are also available on the Galaxy S23 smartphone.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

