From ChatGPT-style chats to AI search: What Apple's next Siri may look like

Apple is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of Siri, nearly 15 years after the voice assistant debuted, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI race. According to Bloomberg’s report, the revamped Siri within the anticipated iOS 27 could bring conversational AI capabilities, support for third-party models, deeper integration across Apple’s ecosystem, and a range of new Apple Intelligence features to make the assistant more capable, personalised, and context-aware.

The report is accompanied by a series of images that offer an early glimpse of Apple’s reported plans, including Siri’s integration with the Dynamic Island, a new Search or Ask experience, a dedicated chatbot-style Siri app, and more. It also shows what the new Camera app interface on iOS 27 could look like.

Most of these upgrades are expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, where the company is likely to showcase its renewed AI strategy after facing delays in rolling out several Siri and Apple Intelligence features.

Why the Siri overhaul matters

Apple’s AI ambitions have faced delays since the company first previewed several Apple Intelligence features in 2024. While rivals such as OpenAI, Google, and Samsung have continued to advance their AI offerings, Apple has spent the past year rebuilding parts of Siri and refining its AI strategy.

ALSO READ: Anthropic upgrades Claude AI with Opus 4.8: What's new in flagship model According to Bloomberg, the revamped Siri could begin rolling out as early as September. The launch is expected to play a major role in shaping consumer perception of upcoming products, including the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone.

Siri could become an always-on AI assistant

According to Bloomberg, Apple is redesigning Siri to function more like a modern AI assistant integrated throughout the iPhone experience. Users will reportedly be able to activate Siri either by saying “Siri” or by pressing and holding the power button, which will trigger a new Siri animation within the Dynamic Island.

This version of Siri is expected to handle voice queries, searches, and everyday tasks across the operating system.

A new ‘Search or Ask’ interface

Apple is also said to be working on a new Search or Ask interface that users can access by swiping down from the Dynamic Island cutout. This would serve as a universal entry point for searches, app actions, messages, reminders, notes, and web queries. The report noted that the results would appear in rich information cards that expand from the Dynamic Island.

With this, users could:

Launch apps

Send messages

Check weather information

Create calendar events

Search notes and reminders

Trigger shortcuts

Use Apple’s AI-powered search engine

Apple may introduce a ChatGPT-style Siri app

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is developing a standalone Siri application that looks more like modern AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. This would mark Apple’s biggest shift yet, moving from traditional voice assistant interactions toward conversational AI.

The app could include:

Conversation history

Voice interactions

Text-based chat

Document uploads

Photo uploads for analysis

AI-generated responses with contextual understanding

Support for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude

Bloomberg reports that Apple is preparing to make Siri more flexible by expanding support for third-party AI models. The company already has a partnership with OpenAI that brings ChatGPT integration to Apple Intelligence, but it has also reportedly tested Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude integration for Siri and other AI-powered features.

According to the report, users may be able to choose which AI service handles a particular request through the new Search or Ask interface, using a dedicated menu of available AI agents. This would allow Siri to act as a gateway to multiple leading AI models rather than relying solely on Apple’s own technology. The move could help Apple offer a wider range of AI capabilities while giving users more control over how different tasks, such as research, writing, coding, or general queries, are handled.

Siri may gain access to personal context

ALSO READ: Privacy isn't dead, it has just been made inconvenient by tech companies The upgraded Siri is expected to become more context-aware by understanding information stored across a user’s device. According to Bloomberg, users may be able to ask questions about upcoming appointments, overlapping schedules, emails, messages, reminders, and notes. The assistant could also generate emails, notes, and messages using a combination of personal information and web data, helping automate routine tasks.

Siri could come to the Camera app

Apple is also testing a dedicated Siri mode within the Camera app. The feature could allow users to take a photo and instantly send it to an AI service for analysis or use reverse image search capabilities.

According to the report, the move could help familiarise users with visual AI experiences ahead of launching hardware products such as smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods, which are likely in development.

Camera app may get pro-level customisation

The Bloomberg report noted that Apple is planning a more customisable Camera app with a new Add Widgets panel. The changes are expected to make the Camera app more appealing to advanced photography users. Users could replace existing shortcuts and prioritise controls such as:

Depth adjustments

Timers

Night Mode

Professional camera settings

New AI-powered editing tools in Photos

The Photos app is also expected to gain new Apple Intelligence features. Bloomberg reported that Apple is testing natural-language photo editing, which could allow users to make changes simply by describing them through voice or text commands.

Other notable tools could include:

Reframe: This feature could adjust the perspective and composition of a photo automatically.

Extend: Using generative AI, Extend could create missing portions of an image, such as expanding backgrounds or filling cropped areas.

Shortcuts may become AI-powered

Apple is reportedly redesigning the Shortcuts app to work with natural language prompts. Instead of manually building automations step by step, users could simply describe the final output and let the system create the workflow automatically.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm targets entry-level laptops with Snapdragon C, takes on Apple For example, users could ask the iPhone to start a playlist and automatically send their estimated arrival time when they begin driving home.

Other features in development

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also working on several additional AI-powered features, including:

AI-generated wallpapers

A system-wide grammar checker

Improvements to Image Playground

Better AI image generation

Enhanced Genmoji creation tools

Custom Wallet passes for events and memberships

Refinements to the Liquid Glass interface design

What to expect at WWDC 2026

If Bloomberg’s report proves accurate, WWDC 2026 could mark Apple’s biggest AI-focused software announcement to date. Rather than introducing a single feature, the company appears to be reimagining Siri as a central AI platform that connects search, productivity, photography, automation, and third-party AI services into one experience.

Whether these upgrades are enough to close the gap with competitors will likely become clearer when Apple unveils iOS 27 in June.