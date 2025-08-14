Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ARM Windows PCs can now download and run Xbox games locally: Know how

ARM Windows PCs can now download and run Xbox games locally: Know how

Windows on ARM devices, including Qualcomm chip powered PCs, can now install select Xbox games locally, reducing dependence on Xbox Cloud Gaming for smoother play

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced an update to the Xbox PC app for Windows on ARM devices, allowing users to download and play ARM64-compatible games locally. Until now, devices like the Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chip-powered PCs could only stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, which relies on a constant internet connection. This update, currently available to Windows and Xbox Insiders, expands access to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate titles for local play, offering a smoother and more reliable gaming experience.

What this update means for ARM PCs

Previously, ARM-based Windows PCs were limited to cloud streaming for Xbox games, meaning a stable internet connection was required to play. With this update, Insiders can download select games directly to their devices. This allows gamers to play offline, enjoy lower latency, and take full advantage of the device’s local hardware performance, rather than relying solely on the cloud. This significantly enhances the gaming experience on ARM-based Windows PCs, which are designed for long battery life and instant-on capabilities.
 
 
The update is part of version 2508.1001.27.0 (and higher) of the Xbox PC app and is available to users enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview through the Xbox Insider Hub. Once enrolled, ARM-based devices can download compatible titles from the Xbox PC app catalog, including Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate offerings. Microsoft’s Windows and Xbox teams are working together to ensure as many games as possible are compatible with ARM PCs, and additional features are in development to expand this list further in the coming months.

How to get enrolled in PC Gaming Preview

  • Download the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store.
  • Launch the Xbox Insider Hub and sign-in with your Microsoft account you use for gaming.
  • Under “Previews”, navigate to “PC Gaming” and click join.
  • Once the Xbox Insider Hub shows you as “joined” for the PC Gaming Preview – go to the Microsoft Store and check for updates and you should see an Xbox PC app update for version 1001.27.0 or higher.
The rollout will be gradual, so some Insiders may see the update earlier than others.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

