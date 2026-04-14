Tech Wrap Apr 14: Realme Narzo 100 Lite, ASUS laptops, Nvidia GeForce Now

Realme has launched the Narzo 100 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite smartphone comes with an IP64 rating and Military-Grade durability. The smartphone also offers several AI-powered features, including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, Circle to Search, Google Gemini integration, and more.

ASUS has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of multiple laptops. The company has announced the start of pre-orders for its latest Zenbook lineup in India, including the Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, and Zenbook A14. ASUS has also unveiled refreshed Vivobook models. The new range, which is said to focus on lightweight design and next-generation processors, starts at Rs 1,79,990 for Zenbook models and Rs 98,990 for Vivobooks.

Nvidia has announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, will become available in India from April 16. The release of Nvidia GeForce NOW was delayed earlier, with the company suggesting that it would be launched in Q1 of this year and now it is finally making its way. However, the service will go live in India on April 16 in the early access phase, meaning that it won’t be available to all users at the time. Those who have earlier registered for GeForce NOW on Nvidia’s website are likely to get early access.

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 26.5 for supported iPhones, bringing refinements without introducing any new features. According to a report from 9To5Mac, it includes changes already seen in public beta 1, such as “Suggested Places” in Apple Maps, RCS end-to-end encryption testing, Live Activities support for third-party accessories and new subscription payment options. The release is currently available only to developers, while a public beta version is expected to arrive soon.

Google is rolling out support for using Google Meet on Android Auto, enabling users to join meetings and make calls directly from their car’s display while driving. The feature is designed with an audio-first approach to reduce distractions on the road. Details about its functionality, supported features and limitations have been outlined on a Google Support page, highlighting how the experience works and what users can expect during calls and meetings.

YouTube is reportedly testing two new features for its Premium users: “Auto speed” and “On-the-go.” According to a report from 9To5Google, these features will let users watch videos with automatically adjusted playback speed and access simpler controls that adapt when they are moving. As reported, the features have been spotted in the YouTube Android app as experimental tools for Premium users. They are disabled by default and need to be enabled manually.

Microsoft has reportedly confirmed that it will shut down its email app, Outlook Lite, on May 25, 2026. Confirming to TechCrunch, the company said that the Outlook Lite app will technically still open after the deadline, but it will no longer function properly. The Outlook Lite app was introduced in 2022. It was built as a lighter version of the standard Outlook app, aimed at Android devices with limited storage and regions with slower internet connectivity.

Google has announced a new spam policy targeting a deceptive practice known as “back button hijacking”, saying websites that engage in it could face penalties in Search rankings. The company said the move is aimed at improving user experience, as the practice interferes with normal browser navigation. The updated policy will come into effect on June 15, 2026, giving site owners time to review and fix their implementations.

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a wide foldable smartphone, Huawei Pura X Max, in China. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing GSMArena, the said smartphone will have a super wide form factor, and it will rival the anticipated wide foldable smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch its next foldable, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. According to a report by Android Headlines, the upcoming clamshell foldable is likely to retain much of the hardware seen on its predecessor, with only a handful of changes. The report suggests that while the overall package remains largely familiar, Motorola could introduce a slightly larger battery, alongside keeping its dual-display setup and flagship-grade internals.

Google is reportedly working on a new feature called “Your Day” for its Google app, which could offer users a proactive, AI-driven daily feed. According to a report from 9To5Google, the feature is expected to use Gemini AI to surface reminders, events and useful updates, helping users stay organised and better prepared throughout the day.

Microsoft is reportedly exploring new ways to expand the capabilities of its Copilot AI assistant by integrating features similar to OpenClaw. According to a report by The Verge, the move is said to be part of the company’s broader effort to make Microsoft 365 Copilot more autonomous, allowing it to run continuously and perform tasks on behalf of users without constant input.