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Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Edge 70 Pro may launch in India on April 26: What to expect

Motorola Edge 70 Pro may launch in India on April 26: What to expect

Motorola has teased the Edge 70 Pro launch in India, with a microsite hinting at an April 26 debut. Here is what to expect from the upcoming smartphone

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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Motorola has started teasing the launch of its upcoming Edge 70 Pro in India, indicating that the launch could take place later this month. A dedicated microsite for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro has also gone live, with its URL hinting at a possible launch date of April 26. While Motorola has not confirmed specifications yet, reports suggest the device could bring upgrades in battery capacity, camera capabilities and durability features compared to its predecessor.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: What to expect

According to a report by Mint, images of the upcoming phone have surfaced on social media platforms, showing a curved display, likely pOLED panel, along with a triple rear camera setup.
 
 
A previous report suggested the device may bring a significant upgrade in battery capacity, featuring a 6,500mAh battery compared to the 6,000mAh unit on its predecessor. It is also expected to support 90W fast charging.
 
Similar to the Edge 70 Fusion, the Edge 70 Pro is likely to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. According to the report, the smartphone is also expected to feature a Sony Lytia primary camera sensor with ‘Super Zoom’ support, while the front may include a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus.
 
According to the report, Motorola may also launch an Edge 70 Pro+ model this year, which was earlier spotted with HDR10+ certification alongside the Edge 70 Pro. Based on the company’s usual phased launch strategy for the Edge series, the Edge 70 Pro+ is likely to be introduced separately from the standard model. 

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro expected price
 
Motorola Edge 60 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999, going up to Rs 33,999 for the top variant. However, due to recent price increases driven by RAM shortages, the Edge 70 Pro is expected to launch at a higher price, likely in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

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Topics : Motorola India Latest Technology News smartphone buyers in India

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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