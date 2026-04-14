Google app may get Gemini-powered 'Your Day' feed for updates and more

Gemini AI to surface reminders, events and useful updates, helping users stay organised and better prepared throughout the day. Google is reportedly working on a new feature called “Your Day” for its Google app, which could offer users a proactive, AI-driven daily feed. According to a report from 9To5Google, the feature is expected to useto surface reminders, events and useful updates, helping users stay organised and better prepared throughout the day.

Gemini-powered ‘Your Day’ feed: What’s it

Google app on Android. By decompiling the app, 9To5Google found strings referencing a new “Your Day” feature. According to the report, the feature was mentioned in the beta version 17.14 of theon Android. By decompiling the app, 9To5Google found strings referencing a new “Your Day” feature.

The code suggested that users will be able to “Receive a proactive feed from Gemini to stay ahead of your day.” However, as noted in the report, features found in the app’s code may not always be released publicly and details could change over time.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Know more As reported, “Your Day” could be added as a new settings card under the “Personal Intelligence” section in the Google app. This section already includes options like Memory (previously known as Past Chats), Connected Apps and instructions for Gemini. The report further noted that the “Your Day” feed can be accessed from the app’s navigation drawer, based on what was enabled during testing.

While there is no detail on how the feature will appear visually, the report suggested that the feature may display a series of cards. These could include upcoming events, reminders and other relevant updates pulled from different Google services. As highlighted by 9To5Google, this feed is likely to rely on data from apps such as Gmail and others connected to a user’s Google account.