Google expands Gemini in Workspace with new productivity features: Details

Google has announced new Gemini features for its Workspace apps, including Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive. According to Google, Gemini can now pull relevant information from a user’s files, emails and the web to generate drafts, organise spreadsheets, build presentations and answer questions about stored documents. The update is said to make it easier for users to start projects and organise information faster with the help of AI. These features are rolling out in beta starting today for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers.

Gemini features in Docs

Google said that Gemini in Docs now acts as a writing assistant that can help users create and edit documents using information from their files.

Key features include:

Creating a first draft

Refining written content

Matching writing style and document format

Users can describe what they want to write directly in the Gemini panel, and the tool will generate a first draft using relevant information from their files. For example, a user could ask Gemini to draft a newsletter using meeting notes and upcoming events.

Gemini can also help improve documents by refining sections, strengthening the message or rewriting text. Another feature allows users to match the tone of a document so that the entire file has a consistent voice. It can also match the formatting of a reference document and automatically fill it with details from emails such as travel bookings or schedules.

Gemini tools in Sheets

Gemini in Sheets can help users create and manage spreadsheets without manually setting them up.

Key features include:

Creating spreadsheets automatically

Organising and analysing data

Filling missing data with AI

Users can describe the type of spreadsheet they need and Gemini will create it automatically. For example, someone planning a move could ask Gemini to create a checklist, a contact list and a tracker for moving company quotes using information from their emails.

The “Fill with Gemini” feature can also automatically add information to tables. It can generate text, categorise data, summarise information or pull relevant details from Google Search to complete spreadsheet entries.

Gemini capabilities in Slides

Gemini is also being expanded in Google Slides to help users design presentations.

Key features include:

Creating editable slides

Editing slides collaboratively

Generating full presentations (coming soon)

Users can ask Gemini to create slides that match the theme of an existing presentation. The AI can also edit slides based on instructions such as adjusting colours or simplifying layouts. Google said it is also working on a feature that will allow users to generate an entire presentation from a single prompt.

Gemini assistance in Google Drive

Google Drive is also gaining new AI features to help users understand and search their files more easily.

Key features include:

AI summaries in search results

Ask questions across files and emails

When users search in Drive using natural language, Gemini can provide an AI-generated summary of the most relevant information from their files, along with citations.

Users can also ask questions across documents, emails, calendars and the web using the "Ask Gemini in Drive" feature. For example, someone could select tax-related files and ask Gemini for suggestions on what to discuss with their tax advisor.

Availability

Google said the new Gemini features are rolling out in beta starting today for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers. They will be available globally in English for Docs, Sheets and Slides, while the Google Drive features will initially be limited to users in the US.