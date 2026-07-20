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Home / Technology / Tech News / Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently: Report

Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently: Report

Google expects new chip, ​dubbed "Frozen v2," to help ​address an AI computing capacity crunch that has fueled internal tensions ​and prompted Google Cloud to decline deals with outside customers

Google

Google logo (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 PM IST
Google is developing ??a new server chip that ​would incorporate elements of its Gemini model directly into the hardware, in a ??bid to serve its AI models more efficiently to users, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
The Alphabet-owned company ‌expects the new chip, informally ​dubbed "Frozen v2," to help ​address an AI computing capacity crunch that has fueled internal tensions ​and prompted Google Cloud to decline deals with outside customers, the report said.
  Shares of Alphabet were up 3.3% in early trading.
  Here are some details: 
Google plans to deploy the chip ​as soon as 2028, though engineers are still finalizing its design ‌and the amount of model information that will be hardwired, ​the report said.
 

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  The chip could be six to 10 times more efficient than Google's latest custom AI chips based on the number ‌of AI tokens served ​per unit of power, according to ‌the report.
  "Our teams are constantly researching and experimenting with ‌new innovations... ??By co-designing our hardware and software from the ground ​up, we ensure our systems are integrated and highly optimized," a Google Cloud spokesperson said.
  The 'Frozen' project is ​aimed at creating a new set of homegrown chips apart from Google's tensor processing units (TPUs), rather than ‌replacing them, the report said.
  Bloomberg News reported last week that ‌Google delayed the launch of its latest Gemini AI model after it fell short of internal goals, with the company working to improve its capabilities, particularly in coding.

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Topics : Google Gemini AI Google Cloud

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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