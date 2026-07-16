TCS, Google Cloud partner to launch Gemini experience centre in Kolkata

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday launched a Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in Kolkata in collaboration with Google Cloud to showcase artificial intelligence-led innovations for consumer businesses, as part of its global expansion of industry-focused AI innovation hubs.

The Consumer Business Group (CBG) Gemini Experience Centre, built using Google Cloud and Google's Gemini models, is the third such facility by TCS in India after Chennai and Bengaluru. The company plans to set up 10 Gemini Experience Centres globally by the end of 2026, including four in India, a company statement said.

The Kolkata centre will enable enterprises in retail, consumer packaged goods, and travel, tourism and hospitality to co-create, test and scale AI-led solutions, it said.

It will showcase agentic AI-enabled solutions across store operations, supply chain management, omni-channel retail and customer service through immersive demonstrations and co-innovation workshops.

TCS said it has developed 3,000 industry and context-aware AI agents using Gemini Enterprise, including specialised solutions for retail, consumer goods, travel, transportation and hospitality sectors.

Google Cloud Director of Partnerships (India) Shivir Chordia said the new centre would help accelerate adoption of agentic AI by enabling consumer businesses to co-create and scale next-generation AI innovations.

TCS Consumer Business Group CTO Murali Ramanathan said the facility reflects the company's commitment to helping enterprises move from AI pilots to enterprise-scale adoption through closer collaboration with Google Cloud.