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Meta seeks to avoid EU fine with free WhatsApp access for rival AI chatbots

As part of ongoing discussions with the European Commission, general-purpose AI chatbots operating in the EEA will be given free access to the WhatsApp business API for one month.

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Meta(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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Meta Platforms has offered to give rival AI chatbots free access to its social messaging service WhatsApp for a month while it discusses ways to resolve EU antitrust concerns, the U.S. tech giant said on Tuesday, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.
Meta's move came after the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, indicated last month that it was inclined to order the company to provide rival AI chatbots access to WhatsApp. 
The company introduced a policy on January 15 allowing only its Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp, before subsequently amending it in March and saying rivals could use the social messaging app for a fee. That triggered a second charge sheet from the EU watchdog. 
 
"As part of ongoing discussions with the European Commission, general-purpose AI chatbots operating in the EEA will be given free access to the WhatsApp business API for one month," a Meta spokesperson said, referring to the European Economic Area. 
"This will provide the Commission and Meta with time to achieve a quick and fair outcome to the investigation." The EU antitrust enforcer welcomed the move, calling it a step in the right direction. 

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"The Commission believes this creates adequate conditions to discuss commitments with Meta that would address our concerns on the substance of the case," a Commission spokesperson said. 
"The window for this discussion is short, and the process is conditional on Meta's genuine intention to address the Commission's concerns." 
If Meta can resolve the concerns, it would avert a finding of wrongdoing and a possible fine of up to 10 per cent of its annual global turnover. The EU case was triggered by a complaint by The Interaction Company of California, developer of the Poke.com AI assistant and a Spanish competitor. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
   

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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