YouTube Create for iOS brings AI video creation tools to iPhone: What's new

YouTube Create brings AI-based editing tools to iPhone and Android users, enabling quick video trims, audio cleanup, captions, voiceovers and template-driven creation on the go

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

After Android debut, YouTube Create is now available on iOS. In the iPhone app, YouTube has introduced artificial intelligence-powered video creation tools through which users can edit videos, starting from a Short video of up to 40 seconds on the go. According to the company, the AI tools present in the YouTube Create app can remove background noise from your videos, automatically add captions, and even adjust its speed on-the-go. The YouTube Create app is now available for both Android and iOS users in India.

YouTube Create: Highlights

The YouTube Create app includes editing tools such as trimming, cropping, splitting clips, rotating frames, adjusting playback speed, and controlling audio levels. These features make it easier for creators to quickly refine raw footage, fix framing issues, and prepare videos for upload without relying on third-party editing software.
 
 
For visual polish, the app offers multiple built-in filters, transition effects, and effects like blur, multiply, and night vision. Users can also fine-tune brightness, contrast, opacity, and other visual parameters, helping videos look more consistent and professional across different scenes.

On the audio side, YouTube Create allows volume adjustment and includes an Audio Cleanup tool that removes background noise, which is useful for improving voice clarity in recorded clips. The app also supports AI voiceovers and can generate images and videos from text prompts, giving creators quick options for narration, visuals, and filler content when original footage is limited.
 
Users even get to choose from thousands of royalty-free songs to experiment and set the right vibe in the video with royalty-free music and sound effects. No copyright strikes will be made if they make use of these royalty-free songs in the app to refine their videos. Users can even utilise several templates and access Google Veo 3 inside the app to create videos. All of the aforementioned features are free to use.

Alternatives

The Instagram Edits app is in some ways similar to YouTube Create app. The Edits app is a mobile video creation tool designed to help users shoot, edit and manage videos from start to finish. It supports high-resolution recording, adjustable frame rates and advanced camera controls, along with tools such as keyframing, auto captions and project-based editing. Videos can be exported without watermarks and shared across platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, making it suitable for creators who want more control than standard in-app editors offer.
 
Edits also includes features like video overlays, AI-powered image animation and a built-in green screen, removing the need for third-party editing software. The app uses an Instagram account for login and allows direct posting to Instagram, while also keeping saved Reels organised in a collections folder. Meta says the app is aimed at creators who want flexibility to produce and distribute content across platforms, not just within Instagram’s ecosystem.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

