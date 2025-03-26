Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google releases Gemini 2.5 model with focus on reasoning, code capabilities

Google releases Gemini 2.5 model with focus on reasoning, code capabilities

Google said that it plans to incorporate "thinking" capabilities into all its models going forward, enabling them to handle more complex problems and support context-aware AI agents

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Google has announced the release of its new Gemini 2.5 AI models, starting with the experimental Gemini 2.5 Pro version. In an update to the Google DeepMind blog, the US-based technology giant described the new Gemini 2.5 models as "thinking models" with advanced reasoning capabilities. According to Google, these models can analyse information, draw logical conclusions, incorporate context and nuance, and make informed decisions.   
 
Compared to the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model, which was released in December last year, the Gemini 2.5 models feature an enhanced base model with improved post-training.   
 
Google also stated that it plans to incorporate "thinking" capabilities into all its models going forward, enabling them to handle more complex problems and support context-aware AI agents.   
 
 
Gemini 2.5 Pro model: What is new
 
The Gemini 2.5 Pro model is the first in the 2.5 series to be released. Its experimental version has started rolling out in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced subscribers and is also available in Google AI Studio.   

Google describes the Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental as its most advanced model for handling complex tasks. It is said to exhibit strong reasoning and coding capabilities. According to Google, the model leads in maths and science benchmarks such as GPQA and AIME 2025. It also scores 18.8 per cent across models without tool use on Humanity's Last Exam, a dataset designed to capture the human frontier of knowledge and reasoning.   
 
For coding tasks, the Gemini 2.5 Pro model excels at creating visually compelling web apps, developing agentic code applications, and performing code transformation and editing. In a preview video published by Google, the model was able to generate a fully functional video game by producing executable code from a single-line prompt.   
 
While testing the Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental model, Business Standard observed that the results included a separate "Show thinking" section, similar to the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model. This section provides insight into the reasoning steps the model takes before responding to a user prompt.
 

Topics : Google Gemini AI AI Models

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

