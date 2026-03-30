Bethesda to shut down servers for The Elder Scrolls Blades on June 30

Bethesda has reportedly confirmed that it will shut down servers for The Elder Scrolls: Blades on June 30, effectively bringing an end to the free-to-play mobile title. According to a report by Engadget, citing an in-game screenshot shared on Reddit, the game will be permanently shut down on the aforementioned date. What solidified this news was the fact that the game has already been delisted from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Ahead of the shutdown, Bethesda is offering remaining players a final in-game update, with a free bundle of Gems and Sigils, while all store items have been reduced to a cost of one unit each. The title, which launched in 2020 across Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch, will complete roughly six years of availability before going offline.

According to an Engadget report, at launch, The Elder Scrolls: Blades saw early traction, crossing over one million downloads on iOS during its early access phase. However, the game failed to sustain long-term success and did not match the performance of Bethesda’s mainline Elder Scrolls titles. Over time, it drew criticism for repetitive gameplay and heavy reliance on microtransactions, reflected in its “generally unfavourable” rating on Metacritic.

The shutdown follows a broader pattern for Bethesda, which had earlier discontinued development of The Elder Scrolls: Legends in 2019 before eventually taking its servers offline in January 2025. For users still looking for a mobile experience set in the franchise’s universe, The Elder Scrolls: Castles remains available.

What is The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a role-playing game set in Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls universe. The game places players in the role of a member of the Blades, an elite group of imperial agents forced into exile who return to find their hometown destroyed. The central objective revolves around rebuilding the town while uncovering threats and navigating a series of story-driven quests tied to the broader fantasy setting.

In terms of gameplay, Blades combines linear dungeon exploration with touch-based combat, where players engage enemies using timed attacks, blocks, and spells. The game features procedurally generated dungeons alongside handcrafted missions, with progression tied to character upgrades, loot collection, and town development. It also includes a PvP Arena mode, allowing players to compete in one-on-one combat, adding a multiplayer layer to an otherwise solo-focused experience.