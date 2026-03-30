DoT may push SIM binding deadline for WhatsApp, Telegram and more: Report

The government is reportedly planning to extend the deadline for messaging platforms to comply with SIM binding rules after companies failed to meet earlier timelines and raised technical concerns. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now considering a phased rollout, with compliance expected by December-end. The move comes as platforms like WhatsApp , Signal, and Telegram flagged challenges related to testing, operating system limitations, and user experience while implementing the directive.

What are SIM binding directives?

DoT had issued the SIM binding directive in November 2025, requiring messaging platforms that use mobile numbers for user identification to ensure their services are linked to the SIM card installed in the user’s device. The aim is to make it harder to use such apps without an active SIM, helping plug security gaps that have been exploited for digital fraud.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is testing a dedicated CarPlay experience for iPhone users: Report The directive also mandates that web versions of these apps must log users out periodically, at least once every six hours, requiring re-authentication, typically via QR code, to continue access.

Deadline likely to be extended

According to Hindustan Times, a DoT official said the government will extend compliance deadlines as companies have faced issues related to testing and operating system updates.

“We will extend the compliance deadlines as companies have run into technical challenges… The compliance will happen in a phased manner,” the official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The report added that Android devices are likely to comply first, while iOS is facing certain constraints.

ALSO READ: YouTube adds limited Android Auto support for background play: Report “Android is likely to comply first, while iOS faces certain technical constraints for which Apple is working on a solution. These are expected to be resolved by December,” the official said, according to Hindustan Times.

Missed timelines and industry response

The companies were initially required to comply within 90 days of the November 2025 directive, setting a deadline of February-end 2026. However, these timelines were not met. The report noted that while DoT had earlier indicated flexibility until March-end, it is now considering a longer extension after requests from platforms.

As per the report, Meta said that the company is working with DoT to find a technically feasible solution. Meanwhile, SIM binding for WhatsApp on Android is reportedly in beta testing."