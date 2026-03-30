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Govt in talks with tech industry, no impact seen from Iran war: Vaishnaw

The Electronics and IT Minister's comments came amid reports that the helium crunch has started impacting global tech supply chains

Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during an event on the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme at National Media Centre, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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The government is in dialogue with hi-tech industry associations on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the ecosystem, and industry bodies have not reported any adverse impact on their operations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The Electronics and IT Minister's comments came amid reports that the helium crunch has started impacting global tech supply chains.

"We have asked every industry association here, and each one has said that so far there is no impact... This includes semiconductors, mobile, electronics components, and hardware space...It is an evolving situation. So, we will continue interacting with the industry," Vaishnaw told reporters.

 

The industry believes that the West Asia crisis will not be prolonged, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Latest Technology News IT ministry

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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