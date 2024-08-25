Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / India's first hybrid reusable rocket 'Rhumi 1' launched in Tamil Nadu

India's first hybrid reusable rocket 'Rhumi 1' launched in Tamil Nadu

Rhumi 1 rocket made history by launching three Cube satellites into orbit and safely returning to land in just 7 minutes, setting a new standard for rapid space missions

Rhumi, Space Zone India

Mission Rhumi-2024: India’s reusable hybrid Rocket Takes Flight | (Photo: X)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Tamil Nadu-based SpaceZone India and Martin Group on Saturday launched the country’s 'first hybrid reusable rocket - Rhumi 1' into orbit from East Coast Road Beach at Pattipulam in Tamil Nadu. 

A statement read that Rhumi 1 was launched into space on India’s first hydraulic mobile launch system enabling flexible and adaptable launch operations from various locations at different angles between 0 to 120 degrees. Rhumi 1 rocket made history by launching three Cube satellites into orbit and safely returning to land in just 7 minutes, setting a new standard for rapid space missions. Last week, Martin group of companies, founded by ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin had reportedly stated that it is planning to venture into the space sector and may pick up with a stake in Space Zone India. Interestingly, Martin Group's Future Gaming and Hotel Services, a little-known Coimbatore-based company, was in the news in March 2024 as the biggest buyer of electoral bonds. 
"At Martin Group, we are always on the lookout for innovative ventures that push the boundaries of technology and contribute to a better future. Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drives us to support cutting-edge advancements with the potential to transform industries and inspire students in rocket science and space technology. Supporting Space Zone India aligns perfectly with our vision," said Jose Charles Martin, Managing Director of Martin Group. The rocket carried three Cube satellites designed to monitor and collect data on atmospheric conditions, including cosmic radiation intensity, UV radiation intensity, air quality, and more. The rocket deployed 50 different Pico satellites, each dedicated to studying various aspects of atmospheric conditions such as vibration, accelerometer readings, altitude, ozone levels, toxic content, and natural and synthetic molecular bonding of fibers, enhancing our understanding of environmental dynamics.

"Their dedication to sustainability and excellence in aerospace technology is truly inspiring. By supporting Mission Rhumi-2024, we are not only supporting a ground-breaking space mission but also enhancing the lives of future generations through educational and research-based programs that enlighten deserving students. We are proud to be part of this remarkable journey and look forward to witnessing the incredible impact that Space Zone India will have on aspiring students and the society,” he added. 

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation, said, “This successful launch of Rhumi 1 marks a significant leap for India's aerospace industry, showcasing our nation's growing capabilities in space innovation. The breakthrough of a reusable hybrid rocket, able to launch satellites and return within minutes, speaks volumes of the technological prowess we possess. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant scientists and engineers at Space Zone India for their vision and dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and to Martin Group for supporting them. This is a proud moment for India and a testament to our drive for innovation in the global aerospace arena."

Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Tamil Nadu, said, "This innovation reflects our commitment to advancing environmental stewardship while embracing the boundless potential of space exploration. Together, we pave the way for a greener tomorrow. I wholeheartedly congratulate Space Zone India and Martin Group for the success of mission Rhumi 2024.”

Mylswamy Annadurai, called the "Moon Man of India", said “Working on Mission Rhumi has been an incredible journey. "I’m proud to see it set new benchmarks in India’s space exploration efforts. The successful launch and return of the Rhumi 1 rocket demonstrate the power of collaboration, innovation, and the limitless potential of our next generation of scientists and engineers. This mission not only marks a technological leap but also serves as an inspiration for future space endeavors," he added.

Anand Megalingam, Founder and CEO of Space Zone India, said, "This mission is not just a testament to our dedication, but also to the incredible talent of the students who worked alongside us, showcasing their potential in shaping the future of space exploration. I wholeheartedly thank the Martin Group and Charles sir for supporting Space Zone India throughout all our missions. They have been our pillar of strength, and we look forward to what’s next."

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

