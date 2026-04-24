Meta introduces revamped Meta Account system to unify apps and devices

Meta is updating how users manage their accounts across its apps and devices by introducing an improved Meta Account system. The change replaces the existing Accounts Center and brings apps like Threads, Instagram and Meta AI under one place. With Meta Account, users will be able to log in across apps using one set of credentials, manage shared settings like passwords and security options in one place and quickly set up new apps or devices without creating separate accounts each time. The idea is to reduce friction as people increasingly use multiple Meta services, while also adding better security tools such as passkeys and centralised account protection.

What is changing

According to the company, Meta Account builds on the current Accounts Center but is designed to be more centralised. The company noted that the rollout will happen gradually over the next year, and existing users will be automatically moved to the new system.

Once updated, all connected apps and devices will appear in one place. Users will be notified when their account switches, but the company said that day-to-day usage of apps will remain the same. This means people can continue using Facebook, Instagram and other services as usual, without needing to relearn anything.

For WhatsApp, the integration remains optional. If users have already linked it to Accounts Center, it will carry over. Otherwise, it will continue to function separately, with its end-to-end encryption unchanged.

Easier login and security features

One of the main updates is simpler login management. Users can choose to use a single password across Meta apps and devices, reducing the need to remember multiple credentials. The system also makes it easier to set up new apps or devices without creating separate accounts each time.

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Centralised settings

Another key change is how settings are managed. With Meta Account, common settings like passwords, email addresses and security options can be controlled from one place instead of being updated separately for each app. However, app-specific settings will remain unchanged. For example, privacy controls on Instagram or Facebook will still be managed within those individual apps, allowing users to customise each experience as before.

Overall, Meta Account is aimed at making it easier to manage multiple services as the company expands its ecosystem. While the changes are mostly behind the scenes, they reflect a broader push to connect Meta’s apps and devices more closely.

For parents, Meta Account is designed to make it easier to manage supervised teen accounts without switching between apps. Through the Family Center, users can control settings for Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Meta Horizon from a single dashboard. The company said that it will continue to improve these supervision tools over time.

The company noted that Meta Account is meant to simplify account management and improve safety, with more features expected to be added in the future.