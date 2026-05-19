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Soon, Microsoft will let users reconfigure control of Copilot key: Know why

Microsoft has confirmed a future Windows 11 update that will allow users to convert the Copilot key back into a Right Ctrl or Context Menu key

Microsoft Copilot key (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft Copilot key (Image: Microsoft)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Microsoft has confirmed that it will soon allow Windows 11 users to remap the dedicated Copilot key found on newer laptops, following complaints from users who said the change disrupted keyboard shortcuts and accessibility workflows. In a support document, the company said a future Windows 11 update scheduled for later this year will introduce a setting that lets users change the Copilot key into either a Right Ctrl key or a Context Menu key. 

Why the Copilot key became an issue

Starting in 2024, Microsoft pushed hardware partners to ship new Windows AI PCs with a dedicated Copilot button as part of its broader AI-PC strategy. On several laptops, the new key replaced either the Right Ctrl key or the Context Menu key, both of which are commonly used in shortcuts, productivity workflows, and assistive technologies.
 
 
As per NotebookCheck, the change drew criticism from some users, particularly users who did not want to use Microsoft’s AI assistant. Microsoft acknowledged in the document that customers experienced challenges to their workflows after the key replacements.

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What will change

Once the update rolls out, users will be able to manually remap the Copilot key directly through Windows settings instead of relying only on manufacturer-level controls. However, as per the report, Microsoft stopped short of making the key fully programmable. Users still will not be able to assign custom macros or map it to launch any app of their choice through native Windows controls.
 
Microsoft also warned that some shortcut combinations involving the physical Left Shift key together with a remapped Right Ctrl function may not behave consistently on all keyboards. In such cases, the company recommended using the physical Right Shift key instead.

Microsoft appears to be softening its Copilot push

The move signals a slight shift in Microsoft’s approach toward deeper Copilot integration across Windows devices. Over the past year, the company aggressively expanded Copilot branding across Windows 11 and new AI-focused hardware, including dedicated keyboard buttons.
 
However, the latest change suggests Microsoft is now trying to balance its AI ambitions with practical usability concerns, especially after feedback from users who viewed the forced keyboard redesign as unnecessary.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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