MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone, Leitzphone, Motorola Razr Fold, more previewed

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 is set to commence on March 2, and ahead of the event, several companies have previewed products that they will be showcasing in Barcelona this week. Some of the notable highlights include Honor’s Robot Phone, Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept, Leica’s Leitzphone by Xiaomi, Motorola Razr Fold and more. Here are the highlights of the products that companies have previewed before the commencement of MWC 2026:

Honor Robot Phone

Ahead of MWC 2026 , Honor provided a closer look at its upcoming Robot Phone, a concept smartphone built around a motorised pop-up camera with a four-degrees-of-freedom gimbal system, reported Engadget. The module uses what the company claims is the industry’s smallest micro motor, 70 per cent smaller than existing units, enabling a compact camera head capable of tilting, rotating 360 degrees and performing programmed movements. The primary camera features a 200-megapixel sensor with three-axis stabilisation, alongside additional conventional rear cameras housed beneath a fold-away panel. The report added that Honor has added modes such as Super Steady Video, AI Object Tracking and AI SpinShot with 90- and 180-degree automated rotations, aiming to replicate dedicated handheld gimbal functions within a smartphone form factor.

Honor also announced a partnership with ARRI to integrate elements of its image science into the device, targeting more cinematic colour tuning and highlight control. While full hardware specifications remain undisclosed, the Robot Phone is reportedly scheduled for launch later this year. Alongside the handset, Honor demonstrated a separate humanoid robot prototype designed for industrial and domestic AI applications, positioning both devices as part of its broader push into robotics and intelligent systems.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept

Lenovo has revealed the Legion Go Fold concept, a foldable Windows-based gaming handheld featuring a POLED screen that unfolds from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches. It is designed to operate in four configurations: a traditional handheld mode with removable controllers, a vertical split-screen layout for gaming alongside other content, a fully expanded horizontal display mode and a desktop-style arrangement supported by a bundled wireless keyboard with integrated touchpad. The right-side controller can additionally be used in an upright position as a mouse.

Under the hood, the prototype runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip, supported by 32GB of RAM and a 48Wh battery. The right controller also houses a small built-in display that functions as a touchpad, provides access to system information and performance data and allows users to assign custom shortcuts.

Xiaomi and Leica

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi 17 Ultra ahead of MWC. Developed in partnership with Leica, the phone centres on photography, featuring a 1-inch 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.67 lens, a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It also includes a physical zoom ring integrated around the camera module. Beyond imaging, the device offers a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,500 nits, powered by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Leica also introduced a co-branded Leitzphone by Xiaomi at the show, built on largely the same hardware platform as the 17 Ultra. It retains the 1-inch sensor and mechanical camera control ring but adds a Leica-designed interface with a simplified shooting layout, monochrome mode and custom Leica filters. The device carries Leica branding while maintaining core specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, akin to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola has unveiled the Razr Fold, its first book-style foldable smartphone, featuring a 6.6-inch external display that opens into an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO internal screen. The device measures 4.6mm when unfolded and 9.9mm when closed and uses a stainless steel teardrop hinge, titanium inner screen plate, ultra-thin glass and anti-shock film for durability. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage and backed by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor with 8K and Dolby Vision recording, a 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical, up to 100x digital), a 50MP ultrawide with macro support, a 32MP internal selfie camera and a 20MP external camera. Motorola is promising up to seven years of Android OS and security updates.

The Razr Fold also supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus, which offers pressure sensitivity, tilt detection, low latency and palm rejection for note-taking, sketching and document annotation. Software features include hover support, quick tool access, screenshot capture and AI-assisted tools such as real-time transcription and notification summaries. The phone can be positioned in laptop and tent modes for multitasking, hands-free video and content capture, with the hinge allowing it to function as a built-in stand. Motorola says the device carries top DXOMARK rankings for foldable cameras in North America and integrates AI features designed to enhance imaging, productivity and system performance.

Honor Magic V6

Honor also introduced the Magic V6, which it claims is the thinnest foldable in its class, measuring 8.75mm when folded and 4.0mm when open in the white variant. The black, gold and red models are slightly thicker at 9mm folded and 4.1mm unfolded. The book-style foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Camera hardware includes two 50MP sensors alongside a 64MP telephoto lens, plus 20MP f/2.2 selfie cameras on both the cover and inner displays. According to Engadget, the international model will pack a 6,660mAh battery with 25 per cent silicon content, while the China-exclusive version is rated at over 7,000mAh with 32 per cent silicon content. Pricing and release details have not been disclosed.

Lenovo’s other products unveiled

Lenovo showcased a broad mix of concept and commercial devices spanning foldables, gaming systems and creator-focused PCs:

The Yoga Book Pro 3D concept features dual PureSight Pro Tandem OLED displays, including a glasses-free 3D upper screen with AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion and gesture controls, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.

Creator laptops include the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition with a 2.8K OLED display and stylus support, and the Yoga Pro 7a with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ chips, up to 128GB RAM and a 2.5K OLED panel.

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with a 13-inch 3.5K display and 10,200mAh battery, while the IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra offers Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a 120Hz display and a 65Wh battery in a 1.15kg chassis.

Lenovo also introduced gaming and accessory hardware, including the Legion Tab with an 8.8-inch 165Hz 3K display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and the Legion 7a gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors with integrated graphics and a 15.3-inch OLED screen.

The Yoga Creative Keyboard AngryMiao Edition features a 2.6kg aluminium build with per-key RGB and a large control knob.

The L16 Mobile Monitor offers a 16-inch FHD IPS panel with 65W USB-C passthrough.

On the commercial side, updates span the ThinkPad T-Series, ThinkPad X13 Detachable and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6, alongside the modular ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept with attachable displays expanding to 19 inches.

Lenovo also previewed AI-driven concepts such as the desk-based AI Work Companion for task management and the AI Workmate device supporting voice, gesture and spatial interaction, including projection onto nearby surfaces.

Honor Humanoid Robot

Ahead of MWC 2026, Honor also outlined its Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) strategy and used the platform to preview a humanoid robot. The robot is positioned as an exploration of embodied intelligence, reflecting the company’s efforts to integrate motion, spatial awareness and AI-driven interaction into future devices.

Presented as an extension of Honor’s human-centric AI vision, the humanoid robot is intended to demonstrate how intelligent systems could move beyond screen-based interfaces into physical, real-world environments. The company framed the concept as part of a longer-term push towards combining hardware innovation and advanced AI to create more adaptive and interactive machines.