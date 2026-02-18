BharatGen unveils Param2 17B multilingual MoE model under sovereign AI push

BharatGen, India’s flagship sovereign AI initiative, today announced the launch of BharatGen Param2 17B MoE, a 17-billion-parameter multilingual Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) foundational model. This announcement, made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marks a defining step in the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and technological leadership in artificial intelligence.

The new model is the cornerstone of BharatGen’s mission to build India-first, sovereign AI systems that fully reflect and capture the nation’s immense linguistic, cultural and societal diversity.

Enabled through collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging NVIDIA AI software and infrastructure, BharatGen’s end-to-end training pipeline is built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, using NVIDIA NeMo open libraries such as NVIDIA NeMo-RL and Slurm workloads integrated with NVIDIA Base Command Manager to ensure performance and scalability.

Optimised specifically for multiple Indic languages, this initiative ensures that AI innovation is truly inclusive and accessible to every citizen and enterprise. Designed to serve critical use cases across core verticals, including governance, education, healthcare, agriculture and enterprise solutions, the 17B-parameter sovereign multilingual AI model is accelerating digital transformation across the country.

Rishi Bal, CEO, BharatGen, said, “As a truly sovereign AI initiative, the launch and unveiling of PARAM 2 17B marks a pivotal moment for India and we at BharatGen are elated at contributing to the country’s AI progress.”

In a move to foster a robust and open ecosystem, BharatGen is releasing its models, comprehensive documentation and post-training workflows openly via its Hugging Face repository. This commitment empowers AI developers and enterprises to immediately begin building, fine-tuning and deploying India-centric AI solutions that are built in India, for India, and ready for global impact.