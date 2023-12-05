OnePlus 12 unveiled in China, global launch in early 2024: Know details

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship smartphone- OnePlus 12 in China on December 5. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 11 and globally in early 2024.



The OnePlus 12 smartphone follows a similar design as its predecessor with a circular rear camera module with a hollow curved design. At the back, the smartphone draws inspiration from the braided channels of Dart River, with ever-changing patterns on a textured back panel.

OnePlus 12: Specifications



The OnePlus 12 smartphone sports a LTPO Super Fluid AMOLED display panel. The screen supports refresh rates up to 120Hz and gets a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, offering improved CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor along with better power efficiency. It comes equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 ROM that supports RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization for handling multiple tasks simultaneously.

For Imaging, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup at the back, which has been co-created with Hasselblad. The latest flagship gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary sensor. A 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens completes the rear camera setup. The OnePlus 12 camera also supports HDR recording.

The OnePlus 12 gets a 5400 mAh dual-cell battery under the hood that supports 100W fast wired charging using the company's own SUPERVOOC technology. The smartphone also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.