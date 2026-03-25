OnePlus India CEO exits amid restructuring buzz: All you need to know

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down , with the company confirming his exit while stating that operations in the country will continue without disruption. The development comes at a time when the brand is facing renewed speculation around its global strategy and long-term positioning in key markets such as India.

In a statement to Android Authority, OnePlus said, “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours.” The company added that “OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”

However, Liu’s exit follows a report by The Economic Times, which cited sources indicating that OnePlus is undergoing an “ongoing restructuring of the company’s business in global markets.”

Why the timing matters

Executive exits are not uncommon, but the timing of Liu’s departure has drawn attention. Just a couple of months ago, Liu publicly dismissed reports suggesting OnePlus could scale down or shut operations in certain markets, calling such claims “unverified”.

His exit now coincides with renewed concerns about the brand’s global direction.

OnePlus in India

India has been one of OnePlus’ most important markets over the past decade, but recent indicators suggest the company faces challenges. According to a report by Android Headlines from earlier this year, OnePlus shipments fell by over 20 per cent in 2024 even as the parent OPPO group grew.

The report also noted that several offline retailers in India stopped selling OnePlus devices due to margin and after-sales service concerns. It further stated that OnePlus’ global operations have been increasingly centralised under OPPO, with reduced autonomy for regional teams.

While OnePlus denied shutdown claims at the time, it did not address the broader structural changes highlighted in the report.

Separately, Android Authority reported that OnePlus could scale back operations in some global markets, with India continuing as a key region but potentially seeing a stronger focus on mid-range and budget devices.

OnePlus restructuring: The larger context

The reported restructuring of OnePlus’ business aligns with wider changes within the BBK Electronics ecosystem. A Reuters report earlier this year stated that OPPO has integrated Realme more closely into its core operations as part of a cost-cutting and consolidation effort.

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Similar trends have been observed with OnePlus. According to Android Headlines, areas such as product development and R&D have increasingly centralised, pointing to a shift in how the brand operates within OPPO’s broader portfolio.

What the company says

Despite the speculation, OnePlus has maintained that its India operations remain stable. The company continues to emphasise “business continuity” and a “local strategy” for the market.

However, there has been no confirmation on any potential market exits or how the company’s global restructuring could impact operations beyond India.