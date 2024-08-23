OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the third-generation wireless earbuds from OnePlus , are now available for purchase in India. These earbuds feature a new design, dual audio drivers, active noise cancellation, and support for spatial audio. Tuned with sound profiles by Dynaudio, the earbuds are primarily designed for Android devices but are also compatible with Apple devices via the companion app, HeyMelody. Here are the details:

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Pricing and offers Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 11,999, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colours on the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience stores, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline, the earbuds can be purchased at select retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards. There is also an option for a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 12 months.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Details

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer several upgrades over their predecessors, including a redesigned case and earbuds, enhanced audio performance, improved noise cancellation, and extended battery life. The earbuds come with a new pebble-shaped case coated with vegan leather on the front and back. The design also includes gesture-driven voice control, complementing the existing pinch controls.

In terms of audio, the Buds Pro 3 are equipped with dual drivers – an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter – each managed by dual digital-to-analogue converters (DACs). The sound profiles are tuned by Dynaudio, and the earbuds support spatial audio with head-tracking, powered by Google’s spatial audio technology.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Specifications

Drivers: 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter

DAC: Two on each earbud, powered by BES2700ZP chip

Microphones: Three on each earbud, and a voice pick-up bone sensor

Codecs: LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC

Bluetooth: v5.4

IP rating: IP55 (earbuds only)

ANC: Yes, up to 50db

Connection: Up to two devices

Battery: 58 mAh (earbuds) and 566 mAh (case)

Charing: USB type-C and wireless

Controls: Squeeze and swipe

Companion app: Hey Melody, available on Android and iPhone