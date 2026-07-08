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Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI gets US govt's approval for broad rollout of advanced GPT-5.6 model

OpenAI gets US govt's approval for broad rollout of advanced GPT-5.6 model

OpenAI expects to release GPT 5.6 more widely this week following additional testing and meetings with US government officials, the report ‌said

OpenAi

Last month, OpenAI said it ​was delaying a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the ​US government's request (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
The US Department ??of Commerce has approved a broad ​launch of OpenAI's advanced GPT-5.6 model following additional government testing under Washington's new oversight framework for ??frontier artificial intelligence, Axios reported on Tuesday. 
OpenAI expects to release GPT 5.6 more widely this week following additional testing and meetings with US government officials, the report ‌said, citing a person familiar ​with the matter. 
The testing was conducted ​by the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation, with ​OpenAI sending technical experts to Washington to address any questions, according to the report. 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 
OpenAI, White House, and the US Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request ​for comment.
 

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Last month, OpenAI said it was delaying a full public ‌launch of GPT-5.6 at the US government's request, limiting the AI model's ​initial access to a small group of vetted partners whose details were shared with authorities. 
Washington has increased scrutiny of advanced model releases to identify potential threats on ‌concerns that technology could be ​misused by military or intelligence ‌in China, Russia or other countries of concern. 
The delay followed a ‌June ??executive order by US President Donald Trump establishing a voluntary framework ​under which AI developers can provide "covered frontier models" to the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them ​to trusted partners. 
Anthropic said last week that the Commerce Department lifted restrictions on access to its most advanced Fable and ‌Mythos AI models, less than three weeks after ordering the company to suspend ‌availability of the systems over national security risks. 
By securing early access to frontier models, US officials aim to identify threats ranging from cyberattacks to potential military misuse before the tools are deployed more broadly.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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