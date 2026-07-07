Blurgs AI, an IIT-Madras alumni deep tech startup, raises $2.2 mn

Deep-tech startup Blurgs AI has raised $2.2 million in a funding round led by Pravega Ventures and Shastra VC to accelerate the global expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered intelligence platforms for defence, national security and commercial maritime markets.

The round also saw participation from angel investors Suraj Nalin, co-founder of PlaySimple Games, and Yashwanth Madhusudhan, co-founder of Fyle.

Blurgs AI's platforms are used by organisations across defence, international maritime, conservation and India's public sector ecosystem, including the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, Bharat Electronics, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories, Mumbai Port Authority, Dubai Maritime City and The Nature Conservancy. The company said it built this customer base before raising institutional funding.

The startup operates across two complementary domains. Its commercial maritime platforms provide operational intelligence for ports, fleets, shipyards and fisheries through real-time visibility, regulatory compliance and performance optimisation.

On the defence and national security front, its AI platforms support threat detection, adversary monitoring and persistent cross-domain situational awareness.

"The oceans are becoming more connected, contested and commercially critical than ever before," said Roshan Raj Mohanty, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blurgs AI.

"At Blurgs AI, we believe the future of security and critical infrastructure will depend on trusted intelligence that is real time, resilient and reliable. We are building deep-tech platforms from India that help nations, enterprises and communities see better, decide faster and operate with greater confidence," he said.

The company was founded by Mohanty and Avinash Kori, both alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Kori, who holds a doctorate in artificial intelligence from Imperial College London, leads the company's technology strategy.

"At its core, Blurgs AI applies scientific discipline to critical decision-making — separating signal from noise, reasoning through uncertainty and turning complex evidence into actionable insight," said Kori, co-founder and chief scientist.

"We help decision-makers understand what is happening, why it matters and what actions to take next, with confidence," he added.

A spokesperson for Pravega Ventures said India's coastline is one of its most strategic assets and that climate change and shifting geopolitical dynamics are making maritime intelligence increasingly important.

"What excites us about Blurgs AI is that they are solving for this across ports, shipyards, fisheries and defence, all at a level of depth that is rare in this domain. This is world-class technology, built in India, for a problem the world needs solved," the spokesperson said.

Vasant Rao, managing partner at Shastra VC, said maritime infrastructure is becoming increasingly software-defined, but the real challenge lies in decision intelligence rather than data availability.

"Blurgs AI is building the intelligence layer that transforms fragmented sensor and operational data into real-time, decision-ready insights, enabling faster, more informed responses in mission-critical environments," Rao said.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its core technology, expand its team and accelerate product development across commercial maritime applications, including ports, shipyards, fisheries management and ocean conservation, while enhancing defence capabilities and expanding into international markets.