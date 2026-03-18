Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini, nano for faster AI workloads: Check details

OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini, nano for faster AI workloads: Check details

OpenAI has expanded its GPT-5.4 lineup with mini and nano models aimed at improving speed, cost efficiency and responsiveness in AI systems

GPT-5.4 mini and nano AI models (Image: OpenAI)

GPT-5.4 mini and nano AI models (Image: OpenAI)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.4 mini and GPT-5.4 nano, its latest smaller AI models which are said to have been designed to deliver faster responses and improved efficiency for high-volume workloads. The company said that the new models bring several capabilities of the larger GPT-5.4 model to more lightweight systems, with a focus on speed, cost and responsiveness.
 
The launch follows the recent rollout of GPT-5.4 (referred to as GPT-5.4 Thinking in ChatGPT), which the company positions as its most capable model for professional use.

Multimodal understanding and everyday use

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.4 mini offers improvements over GPT-5 mini across areas such as coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding and tool usage, while also running more than twice as fast. The company said the model approaches the performance of the larger GPT-5.4 model in several evaluations, particularly in coding-related tasks.
 

Also Read

Anthropic's Claude

Anthropic's Claude can now make interactive charts and visuals in chats

Capital-Allocation

Capital Allocation in the AI Era: Weighing Build, Partner, and Buy

Razorpay

Razorpay unveils AI platform to automate payment operations for businesses

OpenAI may integrate Sora into ChatGPT.

OpenAI may bring Sora's video generation capabilities to ChatGPT: Report

Tech Wrap March 11

Tech Wrap March 11: Xiaomi 17 series, Sonos speakers, Gemini in Chrome

 
GPT-5.4 nano, on the other hand, is positioned as the smallest and most cost-efficient option in the lineup. As per OpenAI, it is intended for simpler and repetitive tasks such as classification, data extraction, ranking and supporting coding workflows.
 
Both models have been claimed to be designed for scenarios where response time plays a critical role, including coding assistants, systems that interpret screenshots and applications that work with both text and images in real time. OpenAI said in such use cases, faster and more efficient models can often be more practical than larger ones.

Focus on coding, subagents and computer-based tasks

OpenAI highlighted that GPT-5.4 mini performs strongly in coding workflows that require quick iteration, such as editing code, debugging and navigating large codebases. The model is also said to be suited for systems that combine multiple AI models, where larger models handle planning while smaller models like GPT-5.4 mini take on narrower tasks in parallel.
 
This approach allows developers to build systems where different models work together, improving both speed and efficiency.
 
The company said that the model is also designed to handle computer-based tasks, including interpreting screenshots of user interfaces and interacting with digital environments. It added that GPT-5.4 mini shows improved performance in such multimodal use cases compared to GPT-5 mini. 

Availability

OpenAI said that GPT-5.4 mini is now available across the API, Codex and ChatGPT. In ChatGPT, it can be accessed by Free and Go users through the “Thinking” feature in the “+” menu, while for other users it functions as a rate-limit fallback for GPT-5.4 Thinking.
 
Within Codex, the model is available across the app, CLI, IDE extension and web, and is designed to handle simpler coding tasks at a lower cost. It can also be used as part of systems where more complex tasks are handled by larger models. GPT-5.4 nano, meanwhile, is available through the API.

More From This Section

Google Pixel 10 series

After Galaxy S26, Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Pixel 10

Fortnite

Fortnite will return on Google Play Store in India on March 19: Details

WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds new 'You' profile tab on iPhones, replaces Settings section

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

'I love what I do': Apple CEO Tim Cook dismisses retirement rumours

Nvidia

Nvidia resumes production of AI chips for sale in China after US approval

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayWhy are stock market up todayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Self Deportation OfferIran's Security Chief Ali LariPVR Inox Share PriceAther Energy SharePersonal Finance