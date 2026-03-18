WhatsApp adds new 'You' profile tab on iPhones, replaces Settings section

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out an interface change for iPhone users, introducing a new “You” tab in place of the Settings section. According to WABetaInfo, the update shifts focus towards profile access and account identity, while also adding a profile icon in the bottom bar for easier recognition. The rollout is gradual, so not all users may see it yet. Alongside this, WhatsApp is also testing the profile page by adding a default cover photo at the top of the screen in the ‘You’ tab. The cover photo provides a large header that personalises the profile.

New profile tab: What’s it

ALSO READ: Instagram adds AI voice effects for voice notes in DMs: Step-by-step guide According to the report, WhatsApp is replacing the current Settings tab with a new section called “You.” The report said that the tab focuses more on user identity and profile details instead of just app settings. The tab is largely the same as Settings but with a new name and layout. Users can tap the profile icon to open account details and manage their settings. It also includes a profile icon that helps users quickly identify which account is in use.

The report noted that it is particularly useful as WhatsApp offers multi-account support to some users. The icon works as a visual indicator, making it easier to recognise or switch between accounts.

The new profile tab is included in the latest WhatsApp for iOS version available on the App Store. The feature is rolling out widely, but not all users may see it immediately.

Cover photo on profile page

Along with the new tab, WhatsApp is also testing a refreshed profile page layout. Some users may notice a large cover photo at the top of their profile. This acts as a header and gives the profile a more modern look. However, this feature is still limited. Users who can see the cover photo cannot change it yet, as it is currently set to a default image. WhatsApp may allow customisation in future updates.