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Home / Technology / Tech News / After Galaxy S26, Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Pixel 10

After Galaxy S26, Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Pixel 10

Reportedly, Gemini task automation is rolling out to the Pixel 10 series devices, letting the assistant handle tasks like food orders and ride bookings inside apps

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Google Pixel 10 series

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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Google has reportedly started rolling out Gemini screen automation, also known as Gemini task automation, to the Pixel 10 series as part of the March 2026 Feature Drop. The feature was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup last month and is now expanding to Google’s own devices, according to 9To5Google. 
Gemini screen automation allows the Gemini AI assistant to carry out tasks inside supported apps based on user prompts, such as ordering food or booking rides, without requiring users to manually go through each step. Google reportedly started rolling out Gemini task automation in beta to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series earlier this week.
 

What Gemini task automation does

Gemini task automation is designed to handle routine actions across apps. Instead of opening an app and completing tasks manually, users can simply give a prompt. The assistant then opens the required app in the background and performs the necessary steps. 
For example, if a user asks Gemini to order food or book a ride, it can enter locations, browse menus and add items to a cart automatically. The process runs in the background, meaning users can continue using their phone for other activities like messaging or browsing. 

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  Progress is shown through notifications, allowing users to keep track of what the assistant is doing. At any point, users can step in if needed. The system does not finish transactions on its own. It stops at the final confirmation step, giving users a chance to review details before placing an order or confirming a booking. According to Google, users get options like “View progress” and “Stop task.” The report said the app runs in a secure virtual window on the device, with processing handled through the cloud. 
Gemini task automation currently works with a limited number of apps, mainly in food delivery and ride-hailing. These include Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Starbucks. 

Usage limits and availability

Like other Gemini features, task automation reportedly comes with usage limits. Free users can make up to five requests per day, while higher-tier plans offer increased limits—12 for AI Plus, 20 for AI Pro and up to 120 for AI Ultra. 
The report added that once the feature is available, users can find it by going to the Gemini app settings and enabling “Screen automation.” As reported, it is currently rolling out to Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL devices running Android 16 QPR3 in the US. The setting has also appeared on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, although it is reportedly not listed.

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Gemini AI Latest Technology News Google Pixel

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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