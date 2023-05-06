Over half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers not paying anymore

In some shocking news for Elon Musk, more than half of the earliest subscribers of Twitter Blue who paid $8 a month are no longer subscribed and have reportedly ditched the Blue check marks.

According to a Mashable report, Out of about 150,000 early Twitter Blue subscribers, "just around 68,157 have stuck around and maintained a paid subscription as of April 30".

Citing data scraped by independent researcher Travis Brown, the report said that not many Twitter Blue subscribers are sticking around.

Musk or Twitter was yet to comment on the numbers cited in the report.

Reports last year showed that a total of 150,000 users originally signed up for Twitter Blue within just a few days of its launch in November.

The micro-blogging platform also temporarily disabled new signups for about a month "shortly after those users subscribed as a result of accounts signing up for Blue with the intent to impersonate major brands on the platform".

Also Read Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue tick subscription on November 29 Best people are staying, so I'm not super worried: Musk on Twitter exodus New Twitter policy to follow and question science, says Elon Musk Elon Musk suspends comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account permanently Tweets with racial slurs on rise since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover Sony to shut 'PixelOpus', developer of video game Concrete Genie: Report Telangana Police sets up emergency helpline for people stranded in Manipur Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public; Twitter says security incident Stocks selected by ChatGPT far outperform most popular UK fund managers

According to the report it means that about 81,843 users, or 54.5 per cent, of Twitter users who subscribed to Blue initially have cancelled the subscriptions.

"That's an abnormally high churn rate for an online subscription service," the report mentioned.

As Musk forced his way into making every user pay on Twitter from April 20, an earlier report revealed that half of Blue service subscribers have less than 1,000 followers on the platform.

What's more, there were 2,270 paying Twitter Blue subscribers who have zero followers.

According to Brown, Twitter Blue currently has a total of 444,435 paying subscribers.

About half of all paid Twitter subscribers (about 220,132 users) have less than 1,000 followers.

On April 20, Chaos prevailed on Twitter when Musk finally removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.

In India, the Twitter users have to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.

--IANS

na/dpb