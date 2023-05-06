close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers not paying anymore

Reports last year showed that a total of 150,000 users originally signed up for Twitter Blue within just a few days of its launch in November

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In some shocking news for Elon Musk, more than half of the earliest subscribers of Twitter Blue who paid $8 a month are no longer subscribed and have reportedly ditched the Blue check marks.

According to a Mashable report, Out of about 150,000 early Twitter Blue subscribers, "just around 68,157 have stuck around and maintained a paid subscription as of April 30".

Citing data scraped by independent researcher Travis Brown, the report said that not many Twitter Blue subscribers are sticking around.

Musk or Twitter was yet to comment on the numbers cited in the report.

Reports last year showed that a total of 150,000 users originally signed up for Twitter Blue within just a few days of its launch in November.

The micro-blogging platform also temporarily disabled new signups for about a month "shortly after those users subscribed as a result of accounts signing up for Blue with the intent to impersonate major brands on the platform".

Also Read

Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue tick subscription on November 29

Best people are staying, so I'm not super worried: Musk on Twitter exodus

New Twitter policy to follow and question science, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk suspends comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account permanently

Tweets with racial slurs on rise since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Sony to shut 'PixelOpus', developer of video game Concrete Genie: Report

Telangana Police sets up emergency helpline for people stranded in Manipur

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public; Twitter says security incident

Stocks selected by ChatGPT far outperform most popular UK fund managers

According to the report it means that about 81,843 users, or 54.5 per cent, of Twitter users who subscribed to Blue initially have cancelled the subscriptions.

"That's an abnormally high churn rate for an online subscription service," the report mentioned.

As Musk forced his way into making every user pay on Twitter from April 20, an earlier report revealed that half of Blue service subscribers have less than 1,000 followers on the platform.

What's more, there were 2,270 paying Twitter Blue subscribers who have zero followers.

According to Brown, Twitter Blue currently has a total of 444,435 paying subscribers.

About half of all paid Twitter subscribers (about 220,132 users) have less than 1,000 followers.

On April 20, Chaos prevailed on Twitter when Musk finally removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.

In India, the Twitter users have to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social media apps

First Published: May 06 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Sony to shut 'PixelOpus', developer of video game Concrete Genie: Report

Sony
2 min read

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

Google
2 min read

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public; Twitter says security incident

Twitter
2 min read

Stocks selected by ChatGPT far outperform most popular UK fund managers

ChatGPT
2 min read

Facebook blocks more than 10 fake ChatGPT apps trying to frame users

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space
3 min read

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51%, loss narrows to Rs 168 crore

Paytm
3 min read

Here's why airlines keep folding in India's booming aviation market

Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff hold placards during a protest organized by Jet Airways India employees in Delhi in 2019.
6 min read

Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 12.9% to Rs 5,242 crore

Adani power
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon