Business Standard

Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue tick subscription on November 29

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", Musk said.

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Social media apps

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk said in a tweet.



The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 07:03 IST

`
