Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity Comet browser now in India on Windows, Mac for Pro subscribers

Perplexity Comet browser now in India on Windows, Mac for Pro subscribers

Perplexity's AI browser Comet is now accessible to Pro subscribers in India on Windows and Mac, with Android pre-orders available

Perplexity Comet browser

Perplexity Comet browser

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas announced on X that the company has made its AI browser, Comet, available to Pro subscribers in India. Comet was launched earlier in July; however, it was accessible only to Perplexity Max subscribers initially. Now, it has been extended to Pro users also. Notably, Perplexity’s Comet is only available on Mac and Windows devices at the moment. However, it can be pre-ordered for Android devices on the Google Play Store, with no release date visible as of now.
 
Comet browser can be downloaded from its official website on both Mac and Windows PC.
 
The Perplexity Pro subscription costs around Rs 17,000 for a year. Interestingly, Bharti Airtel recently collaborated with Perplexity to provide its customers with a complimentary Perplexity Pro annual subscription for up to one year at no additional cost. This means that all Airtel users who have taken advantage of this offering will get access to Comet too.
 

Also Read

Microsoft Windows Insider update for Notepad and Paint

Microsoft to power free-to-use NotePad on Windows with AI tools: What's new

Xbox PC app on ARM based Windows PC (Image: Microsoft)

ARM Windows PCs can now download and run Xbox games locally: Know how

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Hackers exploit SharePoint flaw to breach servers, Microsoft issues fix

Microsoft Windows 11

CERT-In issues warning for Microsoft Windows, Office products: Know why

Perplexity’s Comet: Features

  • According to Perplexity, Comet transforms web browsing from passive consumption to active, intelligent engagement.
  • It provides a unified interface that understands user intent, reducing the need to manage multiple tabs and apps.
  • Can handle full browsing sessions, streamline workflows, and minimise distractions.
  • Useful for tasks such as product comparisons, research, or solving complex problems.
  • A sidebar assistant can summarise web pages, answer queries, and perform actions like booking hotels, sending emails, or shopping online.
  • A built-in assistant delivers contextual answers based on the content currently visible on the user’s screen.
Perplexity has been trying to get Comet pre-loaded on smartphones for quite some time now. Earlier in July, Srinivas told Reuters that the company was in the process of talking to mobile device makers to pre-install its new Comet browser on smartphones. It appears that the process is still going on, due to which the company had to take the aforementioned route for now.

More From This Section

iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display

Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats

Google Gemini on TV

Gemini AI starts arriving on Google TVs to power up Assistant: What's new

Windows 11

Windows 11: Soon, you can set videos wallpapers without third-party apps

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Microsoft Window Browsing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon