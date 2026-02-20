PM meets AI leaders, discusses harnessing AI for agriculture and education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday he­ld a series of meetings that included a roundtable with chief executive officers (CEOs) and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups, seven back-to-back bilaterals and separate meetings with heads of two leading firms.

During the roundtable, the PM discussed the potential of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) in different sectors, such as agriculture and environmental protection, and promoting higher education in the mother tongue, among others, with the CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups. The CEOs and founders presented their ideas and work during the interaction, officials said.

The dignitaries and tech leaders are in New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam from February 16, in which over 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists are taking part.

Modi also held bilaterals with the leaders of four countries — Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini, Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Modi said he had a ‘wonderful” meeting with Dissanayake. “Strengthening friendship with a valued neighbour... We also discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as en­ergy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more.”