Huawei may soon launch MatePad 11.5 tablet in India: Expected specs, more

Huawei is reportedly planning to launch a new device in India, likely a tablet. A microsite for the upcoming Huawei product has gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which does not mention any details. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the teaser image is believed to be of a tablet that looks very similar to the MatePad 11.5, which Huawei already sells in several other regions.

Huawei has shied away from launching smartphones in India. However, it has been selling other devices like smartwatches and TWS through third-party distributors. It remains unclear whether Huawei is making a comeback in India this time or if it will continue to sell its products through other channels. Since 2020,has shied away from launching smartphones in India. However, it has been selling other devices like smartwatches and TWS through third-party distributors. It remains unclear whether Huawei is making a comeback in India this time or if it will continue to sell its products through other channels.

If indeed the upcoming product is going to be the Huawei MatePad 11.5, then here’s what consumers can expect from it:

Huawei MatePad 11.5: Details

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 tablet features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD (IPS) display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 and comes with 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB storage options. For photography, the device includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 10,100mAh battery, while the tablet weighs 515g.

Huawei MatePad 11.5: Specifications

Display: 11.5-inch TFT LCD (IPS), up to 120Hz refresh rate

OS: HarmonyOS 4.3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 10,100mAh

Weight: 515g

Thickness: 6.1mm

Why hasn’t Huawei been very active in India

Huawei has largely scaled back new product launches in India due to regulatory and geopolitical factors that intensified after the 2020 border tensions between India and China. Since then, Chinese technology firms have faced closer scrutiny in India, particularly in sectors linked to telecommunications infrastructure and digital networks, which has affected Huawei’s ability to expand its presence in the country.

Another key factor is India’s “trusted sources” framework for telecom equipment procurement, under which network operators can only buy gear from vendors approved by the government. Huawei has not received this approval, effectively keeping it out of India’s 5G ecosystem.

In addition, US export restrictions placed on Huawei have prevented the company from licensing Google Mobile Services from Google, meaning its smartphones cannot ship with core apps such as the Play Store, Gmail, and Maps. This limitation has made Huawei devices less viable in markets like India, where Google services are widely used by most Android users.