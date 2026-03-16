OnePlus may launch Nord 6 in April with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: What to expect

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the anticipated OnePlus Nord 6 soon. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus Nord 6 may launch next month and share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus Turbo 6 , which launched in January in China. As per the report, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip.

OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

Since the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to mirror several specifications of the OnePlus Turbo 6, the anticipated smartphone may reportedly sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and may also feature a OnePlus-developed G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip, which will likely improve gaming stability.

Though the OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by a 9,000mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord 6 may feature a smaller-capacity battery. As per GizmoChina, this will be done to comply with global regulatory requirements.

As for pricing, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be priced higher than the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched last year in July. For context, the OnePlus Nord 5 was introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Turbo 6: Specifications