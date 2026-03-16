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Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus may launch Nord 6 in April with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: What to expect

OnePlus may launch Nord 6 in April with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: What to expect

The anticipated OnePlus Nord 6 could debut next month with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and specifications similar to the China-only OnePlus Turbo 6

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the anticipated OnePlus Nord 6 soon. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus Nord 6 may launch next month and share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus Turbo 6, which launched in January in China. As per the report, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. 

OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

Since the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to mirror several specifications of the OnePlus Turbo 6, the anticipated smartphone may reportedly sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and may also feature a OnePlus-developed G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip, which will likely improve gaming stability. 
 
Though the OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by a 9,000mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord 6 may feature a smaller-capacity battery. As per GizmoChina, this will be done to comply with global regulatory requirements. 

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As for pricing, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be priced higher than the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched last year in July. For context, the OnePlus Nord 5 was introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. 

OnePlus Turbo 6: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78 inch, FHD+, refresh rate up to 165Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 9000mAh
  • Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 27W wired reverse charging
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated

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Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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