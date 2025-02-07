Business Standard

Vivo V50 with Zeiss camera system launching on February 17: What to expect

Vivo V50 will be powered by a 6000mAh battery, and is said to be the slimmest smartphone in the segment

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has announced that it will be launching its V50 smartphone on February 17. Successor to last year's Vivo V40, the new smartphone will feature a 6000mAh battery and a camera system co-created by the German optics brand Zeiss. Ahead of its launch, Vivo has also revealed the first look of the smartphones and has detailed on the design and available colourways.
 
Vivo V50: Design
 
Vivo has revealed that the upcoming V50 smartphone will feature a quad-curved display which the company said will offer an edge-to-edge viewing experience. It has also been confirmed that the smartphone will measure as low as 7.39 mm in thickness, which is said to be the slimmest among smartphones with 6000mAh battery.
 

As for the colourways, the Vivo V50 will be available in Titanium Gray, Rose Red and Starry Night colour options. Vivo said that the Rose Red variant of the smartphone will offer warm tones and a luxurious feel. Meanwhile, the Starry Night variant will have a unique design with dynamic elements on the back panel which will interact with environmental lighting.
 
Vivo V50: What to expect
 
The Vivo V50 is anticipated to come with a camera system developed in collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss, incorporating a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone is expected to feature a quad-curved 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of performance, it is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen three processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.
 
Vivo V50: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
  • Protection: IP68 + IP69

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

