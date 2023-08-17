Confirmation

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

According to reports, the court found that the YouTube video service was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict which Russia characterises as special military op

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.
The move by a magistrate's court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia.
According to Russian news reports, the court found that the YouTube video service, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict which Russia characterises as a special military operation.
Google was also found guilty of not removing videos that suggested ways of gaining entry to facilities which are not open to minors, news agencies said, without specifying what kind of facilities were involved.
In Russia, a magistrate's court typically handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

