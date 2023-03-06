Tech giant Samsung speeds up development of its in-house CPU: Report

Tech giant is reportedly speeding up the development of its in-house Central Processing Unit (CPU) which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs.

With this move, the company aims to reduce the overall dependence on the chip manufacturing company ARM, reports SamMobile.

This will also help the tech giant to better optimise its devices, especially smartphones.

According to multiple industry sources, Electronics recently held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

The company has also hired a senior developer who previously oversaw CPU development at US-based AMD.

uses ARM for the CPU core on its Exynos processors.

Therefore, the tech giant's successful development of the CPU will not only reduce the dependence on ARM but will also allow the company to stand parallel to ARM, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the company was working on 'Galaxy Ring' for health tracking and augmented reality (AR)-powered 'Galaxy Glasses'.

