iPhone 18 Pro series to iOS 27, big upgrades Apple may introduce this year

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in September 2026, could bring some of the biggest hardware changes to the iPhone in recent years. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the upcoming Pro lineup may introduce six key upgrades, including design changes, a new chip, camera improvements and better battery life. Separately, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is also expected to launch around the same time, according to a Bloomberg report.

iPhone 18 Pro series: Six key changes

Smaller Dynamic Island

The overall design is expected to remain similar in size and shape, but with refinements. The Dynamic Island could become smaller as some Face ID components move under the display, reducing the visible cutout. Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022 and has largely retained it since.

On the back, Apple is reportedly working on a more unified finish by blending glass and aluminium, which could address the two-tone look seen in earlier models. New colour options are also being tested. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may introduce a new “Deep Red” finish for the Pro models.

A20 Pro chip

The A20 Pro chip is expected to be a major upgrade. It could be Apple’s first chip built on a 2nm process, along with a new packaging method called WMCM. These changes are expected to improve performance, power efficiency and AI-related tasks compared to the previous generation.

Camera upgrades with more control

Camera improvements are expected to be a key highlight. Apple may introduce a variable aperture main camera, allowing users to control how much of an image stays in focus.

This would let users blur the background, retain some background detail, or keep the entire frame sharp, depending on the use case.

Apple is also expected to improve the telephoto camera with a wider aperture, which could help capture more light and deliver better zoom performance, especially in low-light conditions.

Bigger battery and longer usage

Battery life may improve further. The Pro Max model could become slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate a larger battery. While details for the smaller Pro model remain unclear, Apple may extend similar improvements across both devices.

Simpler camera control

The Camera Control button, introduced with the iPhone 16, may be simplified. While it currently supports touch gestures for zoom, exposure and tone, some users have found it difficult to use beyond basic functions.

Apple may remove capacitive touch input and retain only pressure sensitivity to simplify hardware and improve usability.

New in-house C2 modem

Apple is expected to expand its in-house modem efforts with a new C2 modem in the iPhone 18 Pro models, building on the shift away from Qualcomm.

ALSO READ: Apple explores using Intel and Samsung to build chips in US beyond TSMC The upgraded modem is expected to improve power efficiency and may support satellite-based 5G connectivity, enabling better access in areas with limited network coverage.

iOS 27 and AI features

Alongside hardware updates, Apple is expected to expand AI capabilities with iOS 27.

Apple has partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem, which is likely to support the next phase of Siri’s development. WWDC 2026 is expected to showcase a more conversational Siri, with improved voice and text responses and deeper integration across apps.

Apple is also reportedly working on a new Siri-powered camera mode that could sit alongside existing Photo and Video options. The company is expected to preview these updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2026, scheduled from June 8 to June 12.

Siri mode in the camera app

Apple may introduce a dedicated Siri mode within the camera interface. This mode is expected to replace the standalone Visual Intelligence experience and bring it into the main camera view.

The feature would allow users to point the camera at objects and get real-time information. Users could ask questions, identify objects or locations, and search for more details instantly. The report added that Apple may integrate tools like ChatGPT and reverse image search to provide more context.

With iOS 27, Apple is also expected to expand this functionality. Users may be able to scan food labels to track nutrition or capture contact details directly from what the camera detects. Apple is also said to be redesigning the shutter button for this mode, possibly aligning it with Apple Intelligence branding.

Separately, updates to the Photos app may include new AI tools for editing, expanding and reframing images. These software changes are expected to arrive ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro series launch later this year, which is also likely to bring further camera improvements.