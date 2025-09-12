Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Watch's hypertension detection feature gets US FDA approval: Report

Apple Watch's hypertension detection feature gets US FDA approval: Report

Apple secures FDA approval for its hypertension detection feature, reportedly set to roll out next week on eligible Apple Watch models, including Series 9, 10, 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3

Apple WatchOS 26 features rollout release date timeline what is new

Apple WatchOS 26 hypertension alerts feature

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has reportedly received clearance for its hypertension detection system from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and will begin rolling out that feature to eligible Apple Watches next week. The iPhone maker launched the Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 with hypertension notification feature on September 9; however, the deliveries of the products will begin starting September 19. This feature will be available next week on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3, according to Bloomberg.

How does Apple's hypertension detection system work?

According to Apple, the feature relies on the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to track how a person’s blood vessels react to each heartbeat over a span of 30 days. If potential indicators of chronic hypertension, or high blood pressure, are identified, the wearer will receive an alert and be prompted to consult a healthcare professional.
 
 
Apple added that the hypertension detection capability was built using advanced machine learning models, which were trained on datasets gathered from multiple studies involving over 100,000 participants.

Also Read

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly packs a 5000mAh battery: Details here

Apple iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 series goes up for pre-order from 5:30 pm: Pricing, offers

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Representative image: Apple devices yet to launch in 2025

Apple reportedly has 8 more devices in pipeline for launch in 2025: Details

iphone 17

iPhone shipments in India set to hit record 15 million units in 2025

Other features arriving with watchOS 26

  • Sleep score: The new sleep score function evaluates factors such as sleep duration, regularity, interruptions, and time spent in various sleep stages to give users a simple overall rating of their sleep quality. This score can be viewed in the Sleep app, on select watch faces, or within the Health app, helping users spot areas for improvement to achieve more restful sleep.
  • Workout Buddy: Workout Buddy is an AI-driven tool that provides personalised, spoken encouragement during exercise by analysing heart rate, pace, and fitness history. The refreshed Workout app also enables easier customisation, along with intelligent music and podcast recommendations tailored to workout types and listening patterns.
  • New watch faces: The redesigned watch face gallery brings two new styles: Flow, with Liquid Glass numerals that shift as the wrist moves, and Exactograph, which separates hours, minutes, and seconds in a regulator clock-inspired layout. Additionally, more than 20 existing faces now show a moving seconds hand even when the wrist is lowered.
  • Longer battery life and faster charging: Apple introduced extended battery life and quicker charging for the new Watches. For context, Apple Watch Series 11 is claimed to last up to 24 hours per charge and supports fast charging that can provide about eight hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging.

watchOS 26: Eligible devices

  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • Apple Watch Series 11
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
  • Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
  • Apple Watch Ultra (all models)
The watchOS 26 will be released for the aforementioned models however, the hypertension detection feature will reportedly be limited to Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3 only.

More From This Section

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 15 tipped with 165Hz display, DetailMax Engine, and 16GB RAM

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing previews Ear 3 in a new teaser video ahead of launch: Watch it here

WhatsApp's new Thread replies feature

WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats: Report

OpenAI

OpenAI set for major overhaul, nonprofit to get $100 billion stake

Gmail's purchase tracking view and upgraded Promotions tab

Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view: What's new

Topics : Apple Apple Watch US FDA Hypertension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon