Samsung confirms satellite connectivity for Galaxy S26 series smartphones

Samsung has confirmed that the recently launched Galaxy S26 series smartphones will support satellite connectivity. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to use satellite-based messaging and data services along with emergency assistance, even when terrestrial networks are unavailable. Notably, this satellite connectivity has so far only been announced for select markets, including North America, Europe and Japan. The South Korean consumer electronics maker has not yet confirmed its availability in India.

For the uninitiated, since 2025, satellite connectivity for data, messaging and ETWS tsunami alerts has been supported on the Galaxy S22 series and newer models, along with select Galaxy A devices in certain markets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Details

The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra, introducing a range of upgrades in both hardware and software. Highlights include a new “Privacy Display” feature, fresh Galaxy AI tools such as Now Nudge, a redesigned camera module and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 processors, along with improved charging speeds. The series also launches with Android 16-based One UI 8.5, which integrates Perplexity as an additional AI assistant alongside Google Gemini and Samsung’s updated Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. The quad rear camera setup includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting up to 60W charging, capable of reaching 75 per cent in around 30 minutes, along with wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or the Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the region, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies. It houses a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging, capable of reaching up to 69 per cent in around 30 minutes, along with wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. The device runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S26

The Samsung Galaxy S26 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or the Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the region, paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies. It packs a 4,300mAh battery supporting 25W charging, capable of reaching up to 55 per cent in around 30 minutes using a 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, along with wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. The device runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.