Samsung to launch new smartphones today: Galaxy A57 and A37 expected

Samsung is set to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones today, on March 25. According to reports, the South Korean consumer electronics maker is expected to launch the anticipated Galaxy A57 and A37 models. As per the teaser shared by Samsung earlier, the image offers a side view of one of the devices, showing the power and volume buttons placed together along a metal frame, while the camera module retains a vertical alignment.

The company has not disclosed further details about the upcoming Galaxy A-series models, but a dedicated microsite is live with a ‘Notify Me’ option for updates. The page also reveals that the new Galaxy A-series phones will launch at 5:30 PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy A57: What to expect

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For imaging, the device may include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP additional sensor, along with a 12MP front camera. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, run on Android 16, and offer features like dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may be offered in Charcoal, Icy Blue, Grey, Lilac, and Navy colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A37: What to expect

The Galaxy A37, on the other hand, is expected to sport a slightly larger 6.7-inch display compared to the A57. It is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1480 chip. Apart from that, most of the specifications are largely expected to remain unchanged as the Galaxy A57. It may be launched in White, Charcoal, Greygreen, Lavender, and Navy colour options.

For durability, both smartphones may boast an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water. Lastly, the smartphones may run on One UI 8.5, as Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy S26 series.